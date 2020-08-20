These pyjamas won’t look out of place on a Zoom call

Sopor is Sarah & Sandeep’s new line of loungewear for men and women

Sarah & Sandeep’s designer loungewear line of robes and pyjamas features pieces that go seamlessly from day to night

Since the lockdown began, we’ve had no dearth of options to choose from when it comes to loungewear. Good Earth launched a leisurewear capsule, designer Payal Singhal came out with a selection of kaftans, and Shivan & Narresh have indicated that their upcoming collection, The Wilding ’20s, will lean heavily towards relaxed pieces. Sarah & Sandeep’s latest collection, Sopor, is the latest in this lineup.

Known for their detailed and sculptural bespoke menswear, the Mumbai-based label has built a clientele that turns to them for formal and occasional outfits. Sandeep Gonsalves, co-founder and creative director of the brand, says that when customer requirements changed in the last few months (thanks to the Covid-19 situation), they wanted to cater to the new market as well. While the idea for Sopor came up in March, it took five months to complete the entire process — from ideation to product development and execution to setting up e-commerce. “We wanted to create a multi-utility line in keeping with our brand offerings over the past eight years. Basically, a pyjama set that would not look out of place on a Zoom call,” he explains.

With options for both men and women, the collection of robes and pyjamas feature a muted colour palette of beige, navy, maroon and black. With smart collars and defined cuts, the sets can easily be styled as casual outfits post-lockdown. “Our signature geometric patterns make an appearance as [diamond and pinstripe] prints. We also added subtle details like velvet and suede on the collars, keeping with our minimalist aesthetic while giving a lush vibe,” says Gonsalves. They opted for cotton silk and cotton satin fabrics, which are comfortable and drape well on both men and women.

The collection is currently available for sale on their website, even as in-store customers are trickling back in. “We always had a by-appointment shopping experience, so it is not a new experience for us. People are now more interested in our safety processes as much as they are in the garments,” he says.

Sarah & Sandeep’s new loungewear line, Sopor, includes robes, pyjamas and boxers

Coming up is a line of accessories: printed eye masks and the all-important face mask, which will be up on the site shortly. They’re also working on slip-ons to wear around the house and a tie-up shrug with geometric detailing that Gonsalves is quite excited about. “By capitalising on this leisurewear craze by adding our own spin on it, we’re covering the entire spectrum, as demand for occasionwear is lesser than usual,” he concludes.

Starting at ₹5,000, Sopor is available on sarahsandeep.com.