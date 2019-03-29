Sanjay Garg on how Raw Mango found its groove

1/8

Tomorrow marks the launch of the designer’s second store in New Delhi. What makes his aesthetic so unique? Photo: Ashish Shah

2009/2010: “This is my sister’s photo,” Garg says about this unnamed collection. He had no budget, no photographer, but, inspired by the work of Steve McCurry, he wanted to show that “colour isn’t just for wearing, it is for the soul”. Holi is a ready inspiration, but so was the idea to connote the colours of India. Photo: Special Arrangement

2010/2011 | Rang: Garg still had no budget, but he did meet French photographer and traveller Zacherie Rabehi. “There was no reference point for a sari shoot except for Raja Ravi Varma paintings, which I couldn’t relate to,” he recalls. With Rabehi, he set about crafting just this. “This was also the first time a sari was made of mashru handwoven mix of silk and cotton). Everyone is doing it now. People ask me to patent it, but I won’t do that. It’s craft.” Photo: Special Arrangement

2012 | Berang: By this time, Raw Mango had come to be associated with bright colours. This collection, shot in Udaipur, had only deep indigos and charcoal, and launching it made Garg nervous. But he took this perceived colourlessness issue, and turned it on its head. “What I thought was the problem, I made it the collection.” With the range catering to a usual day-in-the-life-of, he decided to use no make-up on the people in the photos. Photo: Special Arrangement

2013 | Gayatri Devi: “This collection is one of my favourites,” Garg says. He never liked chiffon much, but Maharani Gayatri Devi, known for her chiffon sari style, is the collection’s inspiration. By recreating the famous TIME magazine shoot that chronicled her life in the 60s, Garg’s aim was to give handloom the kind of aesthetic that is typically associated with machine-made fabric. Make-up was used for the first time in this campaign that was shot at the Pataudi Palace with some budget. Photo: Special Arrangement

2016 | Sanjay Garg Festive: This is the first campaign where the models wear jewellery. “The make-up [in the collection] is inspired from the ritual we do in our weddings in Rajasthan. My brother did it, my father did it,” Garg says. Shot in a remote region of Pali, the bare browns and pale blues of the water body and vast skies serve as a canvas to highlight the simple creams and yellows of the collection. Photo: Special Arrangement

2017 | Cloud People: Handwoven Bengal mul, brocade and zardosi came together for this collection, which was shot in Meghalaya, “the land of clouds”. The designer added white powder on the top half of the women’s faces to heighten the smoky feeling. “I wanted to shoot against the clouds, wanted them to be like messengers of the gods.” Photo: Special Arrangement