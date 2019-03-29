Fashion

Sanjay Garg on how Raw Mango found its groove

With the launch of his second Delhi store tomorrow, we trace designer Sanjay Garg’s journey through his visual campaigns

Click on the ‘i’ icon in the gallery to see what the designer has to say about some of his memorable collections and the photographs that accompany them.

Sanjay Garg, the designer behind Raw Mango, started 10 years ago in a stall in Dilli Haat, the handloom and handicraft mela. He enters his 11th year in business with his latest collection, Radha, and a newly-opened store in Delhi, his second in the city.

An overhang of shocking pink bougainvillea against a freshly white-washed compound wall welcomes me as I walk into the Lodhi Colony store for my meeting with the designer. Radha, he says, brings the brand full circle in some ways: it revives his first ever design, and takes him back to Varanasi, the location of his first photo shoot.

The designer reveals that the brand, known for its carefully-crafted visual campaigns, has always been particular about its aesthetic. Here, he walks us through that process.

