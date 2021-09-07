Rocks for the revenge shopper: Falguni Shane Peacock’s new line for ORRA

The designer duo’s versatile creations ensure that the post-pandemic bride has her diamonds and gets to wear them often

The pandemic has knocked the stuffing out of the big fat Indian wedding. But that’s not bad news, as brides amp up small intimate weddings with lashings of luxe. “There is a shift in the choice of jewellery pieces. There is a sentiment of revenge shopping; I’m seeing brides buy jewellery that has high versatility value and invest in pieces that they can pass down generations,” observes Falguni Peacock, one half of luxury brand Falguni Shane Peacock. “For the past almost two years, wedding celebrations have been toned down, and the number of people attending is small. So families want to invest that saved budget on the bride and her jewellery.”

Shane and Falguni Peacock | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The designer couple has collaborated with jewellery brand ORRA to create six necklace-with-earring sets — crafted in 18-carat white gold with a hint of rose gold, and the signature ORRA Crown Star diamonds. “The pieces we have designed are not just to be worn at weddings. You can wear them with a lehenga, a jacket, or a dress,” says Falguni. “The vibe of this line is, ‘I want to buy some and use them a lot’.”

Shine for all times

The duo recently showcased their ‘Love is’ collection, inspired by the Taj Mahal, at the India Couture Week. Their line celebrated not only the UNESCO World Heritage site — using its architectural influences as a leitmotif — but also highlighted transitional ensembles. Much like the jewellery that the duo designed. “Everyone is bored of pyjamas and not dressing up. Even I am,” exclaims Falguni, who, with her husband Shane, has dressed the likes of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé on the red carpet. “It’s reached a point where everyone wants to go to house parties and small events. I have gone to small weddings — the events are many and are more spread out these days. Things are slowly opening up.”

Designs from the ORRA x Falguni Shane Peacock collab | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The star of this limited edition is the chandelier set. “It’s like a constructed piece of art. It has so much movement,” she shares. “It has shine and sparkle, and the lustre is inimitable because we have used the ORRA Crown Stars, which are 73-facet diamonds [most diamonds usually have 58 facets].”

The jewellery line is one of many collabs that Falguni Shane Peacock is undertaking. “In the past two years, we have designed wallpapers, carpets, silver chairs, fashion accessories… Fashion is not restricted to clothes. It’s anything designer, anything aesthetically beautiful,” she says, stressing how “creative people are perpetually on the lookout for more and better avenues” to lend their creativity to. Jewellery is so important in a bridal outfit, “it was only natural it would be next”, she concludes.

Starting from ₹12 lakh, this limited collection is available at ORRA’s flagship stores.