Rhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024

Published - September 24, 2024 11:46 am IST - Jaipur

“I am hopeful that India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year," Urvashi Rautela told media.

ANI

Rhea Singha after she was crowned as the Miss Universe India 2024, in Jaipur, Sunday night, Sept. 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rhea Singha has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024, and she will now represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

The grand finale of Miss Universe India 2024 was held on Sunday in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event was filled with excitement, with Rhea emerging as the winner and taking home the prestigious title. After her big win, Rhea couldn't contain her happiness. Speaking to ANI with a bright smile, she shared, "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners."

Actress and Miss Universe India 2015, Urvashi Rautela, who served as a judge at the event, shared her thoughts and expressed hope that "India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year."

"I feel what all the girls are feeling. The winners are mind-blowing. They will represent our country very well in Miss Universe, and I am hopeful that India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year. All the girls have been hard-working, dedicated, and extremely beautiful," Rautela told media.

With this title, Rhea Singha is now preparing to represent India at the Miss Universe 2024 competition, which will take place later this year.

