Five questions with Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

07 June 2021 22:56 IST

The stylist on fashion, OTT weddings, and her recent collaboration with designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve for #PourOfGold, a digital bar experience

Rhea Kapoor is self-assured, sassy, a mixology enthusiast, and has rejigged the styling rules in Bollywood. Meanwhile, designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla are no strangers to the glam life — they live it, design it, and sell it. In a unique collaboration, the three, along with Kapoor’s partner, director Karan Boolani, have come together to curate a rare bar experience, #PourOfGold, an Instagram-first campaign with Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve.

The menu consists of five signature cocktails, such as the Gold Fashioned (stirred with honey and bitters) and Johnnie Walker Espresso Martini (infused with coffee and a touch of gold). The award-winning scotch’s signature smoked honey and vanilla notes make the concoctions perfect for grand celebrations.

We chat with the producer-stylist on fashion and cocktails. Edited excerpts:

Where do stylists stand today, with the influx of influencers, celeb + designer relationships, and the like?

A stylist is a creative person. The stories they create have an individualistic appeal. Yes, influencers are great, but some of the most incredible looks [you see] are how the stylist interprets it. For example, the iconic looks created by Patricia Field, the phenomenal stylist of the Sex and the City series. I believe good stylists can sustain fashion through reinvention. We would need many talented stylists, designers, buyers, and merchandisers to put pep back in the fashion world post the pandemic.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani with designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

If you could renew one Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla piece, what would it be?

The Lucknowi chikan work.

What is your go-to outfit these days?

I pretty much wear the same thing every day, which is joggers or track pants, men’s T-shirts, and a denim jacket if I am feeling cold. I love kaftans too; they are my favourite thing to wear.

Are OTT weddings in the past?

Coming out of 2020, fashion means escape. It is not only a creative outlet, but it stimulates and excites me. I am craving some glamour and lifestyle. And while OTT weddings will never go away, right now we can live without them. Today, everyone should be safe.

Your favourite cocktail?

My go-to cocktail is the Maple Old Fashioned. Lately, I have also taken a liking towards Whisky Sour. [As a couple, the two enjoy a good Manhattan with a Twist.]