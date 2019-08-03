Resort ready at MaalGaadi

From the first time Shahin Ansari curated MaalGaadi’s bi-annual pop-up (back in 2016), she has successfully brought in designers that the city is not familiar with. “In terms of both context and sensibility, I wanted to showcase brands that might not otherwise exhibit in Chennai,” she says. The fifth edition is comprised of ‘out of the city’ brands, with the exception of Keyara.

She has showcased Suket Dhir, Doodlage, Nappa Dori and Poochki in the past. And Ansari says this womenswear edit will have a few surprises, too. “I was going for younger designers, who bring quirky and unique designs to the table. We’ve also had a lot of requests for accessories, so we made sure to bring back brands like Aadikara with their glass jewellery and introduce The Orbit’s metal and concrete pendants and chains,” she says.

As for the consumers, while there continues to be a segment that likes to experiment, Ansari admits that the growth in this number is quite marginal. “It’s the same crowd that is open to trying new things with their style,” she says. Let’s hope this pop-up sees a fair share of converts. Here’s our pick of resort wear from the line-up.

The KaMAALGAADi Trunk Show 5.0 takes place on August 9 and 10, at MaalGaadi, 4th Main Road, Besant Nagar.