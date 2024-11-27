Ranna Gill’s new store in Bandra, Mumbai is where modern designs meet multi-generational style

While the rise of e-commerce has led many to predict the decline of brick-and-mortar stores, the fashion scene in Mumbai tells a different story. The city has witnessed a surge in new store openings, transforming retail spaces into immersive brand experiences that offer more than just clothing — they provide a window into the brand’s ethos and identity.

In line with this trend, designer Ranna Gill has expanded her presence in Mumbai. This is Ranna’s fourth store in the city. Located in Bandra, this outpost is part of her broader strategy to engage customers through thoughtfully designed spaces that reflect her brand’s aesthetic and values.

“A physical store is essential. I know online shopping is huge, but for the type of product we offer a store experience matters. We’re not selling basic T-shirts or lower-cost items; our collection is luxurious, crafted, and special. The colours, unique patterns, and the specific length of a blouse — these details need to be seen, felt and tried on,” says Ranna, adding, “Our customer wants to know exactly how it looks on her before she swipes her credit card. That’s why we have physical stores and continue to open more. This way, she can experience the pieces first-hand, rather than relying on images and descriptions.”

The new store offers a modern, streamlined shopping experience, thoughtfully designed to align with the brand’s aesthetic. Covering 1,200 square feet across a ground floor and basement, the space is clutter-free, elevated, and perfectly suited to showcase the collections. It is not a grand, opulent setting, but rather a chic, understated environment where every detail is curated to reflect the simplicity and elegance of the products.

Each piece from the AURA ’24 Festive Edit and Urban Prairie collection is displayed with intention, allowing customers to focus on finding the right co-ord set, pantsuit, blouse, or pair of trousers. The store layout makes shopping intuitive, with patterns and sizes available, from florals to geometric designs, ensuring that customers have options to choose from. The experience is seamless and straightforward, allowing patrons to select, try, and purchase effortlessly, embodying the brand’s commitment to simplicity and modern elegance.

“When a young woman comes into the store with her mom, it’s all about having the right pieces that speak to both of them. Maybe she feels confident showing off a bit of midriff, so we have those styles ready for her — pieces that she’ll not only love to wear but will also be excited to tell her friends about. That’s the magic of it; when she leaves, she’s inspired to share her look with friends, and it just grows from there,” says Ranna.

