Over the hills, down the valley

05 December 2020 15:21 IST

Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh rolls out a contemporary collection from Satya Paul, hoping to woo millennial buyers

Valley of Flowers, the new collection from Satya Paul has the label’s signature floral motifs on sharp, structured silhouettes that are a hallmark of the design vocabulary of Rajesh Pratap Singh.

In an email interview, Singh who was appointed the creative director of Satya Paul in June 2020 explains, “The idea is not to waver from the brand’s DNA. It is more about adding a fresh perspective on the heritage of the brand, about reviving the archives and weaving stories in a modern atmosphere, removing some layers and moulding the language to make it more pertinent to today.”

He hopes that the collections from Satya Paul will cater to the millennials and Valley of Flowers is the first step in that direction. This collection is Singh’s ode to the music of the 1960s and 1970s. He talks about growing up listening to Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and Robert Plant. Their album covers were an inspiration: “The music from that era was like nursery rhymes for my generation. So much happened at that time. Rules were broken for the sake of experimenting. [It gave us] an idea of freedom. I was fascinated with the album covers and Henry Darger collages… Their graphic prints were references for the collection. The bold floral motifs, vivid colours, patchwork have all been incorporated with a modern twist.”

Advertising

Advertising

Rajesh Pratap Singh

Valley of Flowers has saris, reversible kimonos, pantsuits, capes, bow tops, pleated tunics and scarves in silk, wool and cashmere. “The idea was to make Satya Paul more relevant and contemporary, to evolve the visual beyond the first degree of interpretation,” adds Singh.

Free-spirited, bold and intelligent women of today would be the muse for the Valley of Flowers, says Singh, adding, “It is important for women to be strong and not be put into structure or box or a cliché.”

A model sports an ensemble from Valley of Flowers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The floral prints of the late 1960s and early 1970s have been reinterpreted as patchwork and collages. “For instance, we have a satin duster jacket in an asymmetrical floral print layered with hand-stitched laser-cut flowers, a double-breasted pantsuit with asymmetric floral patchwork with 3D embroidery,” says Singh.

A bag from the collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The bags are unusual. Think a playful armhole-inspired shape, for instance. “We began working with ergonomic shapes. We studied the armhole shape of T-shirts and kept the designs more architectural. As far as the colours are concerned, we kept them bright with contrasting edging, so while it is classic, it also adds an element of playfulness. The ‘Junga’ handbag’s shape is an ode to the Kanchenjunga mountain in Sikkim.”

Valley of Flowers is available at Satya Paul outlets across the country.