Making it to the Independent Handbag Designer Awards

“It took me two hours to sketch the bag, and send it to the Independent Handbag Designer Awards (IHDA), just four hours before the deadline,” begins Rashi Agarwal Favier, co-owner and creative head of Raff, the handbag-brand launched in 2016.

The 30-year-old, who has experience working with Hidesign, is talking about her entry for the ‘The Nine West Cult Belt Bag Sketch’ category. She’s the only Indian among the 40 finalists, selected from 2,000 submissions from 28 countries. Favier has been entering her designs for years, expecting a call from curator of the awards, Emily Blumenthal, who personally contacts the finalists. So when the call did come, she almost didn’t believe it. The Coimbatore-based designer will head to New York for the ceremony — where she will find out if she has won — on June 12.

Made in Auroville

Holding a bright orange prototype of the bag, the designer tells me that she had to ship the original (black) version off to New York. “I like shapes, they excite me. For this piece, I drew inspiration from a chair from the Bauhaus movement. ”

Artisans in Auroville hand-crafted the versatile bag that can go from day to night, explains Favier. The waist belt can be detached, and there is a cross belt to convert it into a sling. Removing the belt altogether transforms it into an edgy, modern clutch with a soft suede interior and sleek wooden handles. “To ensure our bags are light, we keep them as hardware-free as possible. Usually, we stick to natural shades of black, brown and beige,” she says, explaining Raff’s minimal and contemporary aesthetic.

Online advantage

Speaking about the sustainable practices adopted, she adds how she incorporates traditional craftsmanship and vegetable-tanned leather in her work. This is also why she is not retailing Raff (between ₹5,499 and ₹14,599). “We are still building our brand and want to offer our products at the best price possible. To keep our overheads low, we aren’t looking to open retail outlets currently. Our primary sales are online, and we occasionally stock with other retailers.” She is taking the brand forward with the idea of mixing leather with wood for its post-awards collection. “We do two or three designs a year that we try and keep timeless,” says Favier, who looks up to designers Phoebe Philo, Mansur Gavriel and Building Block.

