Kanakavalli: Quirky, with tradition to match

It’s not uncommon for people to travel miles in search of the perfect blouse for their saris.

This very human trope is what Kanakavalli taps into, with their carefully curated exhibition of saris and blouses called ‘Perfectly Paired’.

The collection, by fashion designer and guest stylist Sonal Daga, features several hundred saris and blouse materials in Benarasi tussar, raw silk, ikat and cotton, sporting a wide range of colours and motifs, at their store in Kingsley, Chetpet.

“The saris we offer are part of a really wide range. So you can match it with almost anything from ikat, to silk to tissue,” says Ahalya Salva, who founded Kanakavalli purely out of her love for Kanjivaram silks and jewellery. She proudly admits that she owns over 200 Kanjivaram saris, and as many blouses.

At a time when saris and blouses have also been touched by the fashion industry’s evolution, Ahalya says that blouses have become experimental.

“People are now moving away from traditional designs, and are looking to mix and match colours, even fabric. Stitching styles have also undergone drastic modernisation with the halter neck, boat neck and backless styles coming in. This allows people to express themselves better, and in ways that are more comfortable,” she says.

On the other hand, when it comes to saris, the shift is in reverse — people are slowly beginning to understand the importance of traditional weaves. “Understanding your own comfort zone helps in visualising a new look. Every person has an aura that needs to be encouraged,” she concludes.

The collection of saris and blouses will be available at Kingsley, Chetpet. The blouses are priced from ₹1,400 to ₹7,000.