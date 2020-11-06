Out of the sea with Ulysse Nardin

Polyamide threads from the discarded nets are cleaned and crushed before being granulated

Ulysse Nardin presents a concept watch from plastic ocean waste

A few luxury watch brands have been using ocean plastic for some time, like Panerai and Breitling. Last month, Tom Ford announced the launch of the first high-end wristwatch crafted from 100% recycled ocean plastic. And then there is Ulysse Nardin.

Earlier this week, the Swiss watch manufacturer launched an eco-friendly diver’s watch called the Ulysse Nardin Diver NET. Using renewable resources recently seen in their ‘R-Strap’ (made from recycled fishing nets), this concept timepiece is yet another example of luxury taking the sustainable route. The watch's strap is woven from PET plastic bottles collected from the sea.

One of the founders of Fil & Fab, who was inspired by the used fishing nets at the port of Brest, Brittany Advertising Advertising

A short film that explored the process from fishing net to final product was presented to over 150 watch reviewers from across the globe. Interestingly, the video showed how French recycling outfit, FIL&FAB, breaks down the material into polyamide pellets. Also, live conversations with Vendée Globe participants (and Ulysse Nardin ambassadors) brought the action on the seas up close: Vendée Globe, sailing’s ultimate test, begins off the coast of France on Sunday. A Ulysse Nardin UN-118 automatic movement drives the eco-friendly Diver NET, which holds a 60-hour power reserve and 300-meter water resistance. While the watch is not available to purchase yet, this is one to track. Details: ulysse-nardin.com