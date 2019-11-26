A peek at Cotton Rack’s Gandhi charkha jackets for winter

If you’re on the lookout for holiday gifts, head to the ongoing Dastkar Bazaar in Chennai that has on sale everything from handwoven durries crafted in Mirzapur and rugs from Uttrakhand to natural fibre baskets made in Manipur and embroidery from Kashmir. What caught our eye were two brands: one crafting jackets with khadi spun on the traditional Gandhi charkha, and the other employing women from disadvantaged communities in Mumbai to design quirky toys and décor accessories.

Cotton Rack’s upcoming collection features jackets crafted using reza khadi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cotton Rack, Jaipur

The womenswear brand is giving a new lease of life to the traditional charkha-spun khadi with their quirky jackets. Inspired by the minimalism of Canadian abstract artist Agnes Martin, the jackets are crafted using khadi spun on the Gandhi charkha. “We’ve used greige [beige + grey] Ambar Charkha fabric for the new variants. Handspun shawls and blankets sourced from the Khadi and Village Industries Commission have gone into their making,” says co-founder Vinayak Sharma, adding that their upcoming winter collection features pointed twill patterns in shades of pink and blue, and a loosely-woven black and white houndstooth design. They also feature fine prints made using brass metal hand-blocks. “The free-size is ideal for winter and they are made using thicker cotton variants such as reza khadi (woven with broken cotton seeds), cashmere cotton, khes and khaddar.” From ₹3,190 onwards on cottonrack.com.

Stuffed toys and baby mobiles at Sarang - The Shop | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sarang – The Shop, Mumbai

At this stall, check out quirky handmade toys and home accessories fashioned out fabric scraps. The sustainable apparel label was founded in 2013 by designer Deepika Singh, under parent company, Dee Designs, a co-manufacturing unit for homegrown designers. “We are developing a cluster of women from low-income backgrounds in Mumbai. We train them in crafting dolls, stuffed giraffes and fishes, using production waste from the manufacturing unit. Some of them have also started developing their own designs,” says Singh. These scraps also go into making their wooden trays, coasters and photo frames. ₹500 for the toys and ₹750 baby mobiles. Details: Sarang – The Shop on Facebook and Instagram. 08928031142

Dastkar Bazaar is on till December 1 at Co-optex, Egmore. From 11 am to 8 pm.