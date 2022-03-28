Oscars 2022: Men and their diamonds

From Timothée Chalamet’s 18k gold and diamond pieces to drummer Travis Barker’s lapel pin, here’s what they wore

The Oscars didn’t fail to turn up the heat, be it on the red carpet or on stage (are you camp Will Smith or camp Chris Rock?). Before the fisticuffs and awards grabbed headlines, the fashion was a treat for the eyes. Silks, tulles, and sequins abounded — shout out to Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain’s ombré Gucci gown, Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose’ red Valentino Couture, Megan Thee Stallion’s Gaurav Gupta gown, and the others — as did the diamonds. And not just on décolletages. We caught hints of sparkle amid the double-breasted suits, too. Here’s a recap from the 94th annual Academy Awards:

Timothée Chalamet

The Dune star delivered. As always. Chalamet picked a sequinned, lace-trimmed, custom Louis Vuitton suit— from Nicolas Ghesquière’s spring 2022 womenswear collection. And he accessorised his nod to genderless fashion with delicate Cartier chains, Panthère pendant, and statement rings.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee, and best supporting actor ( The Power of the Dog) nominee, was one of the pops up colour amid a sea of black and charcoal. His powered up his powder blue Bottega Veneta suit with a diamond necklace from Cartier.

Rami Malek

Aviators at the ready (for camera flashes and some red carpet flair), the Bohemian Rhapsody actor wore Prada’s mohair tuxedo and teamed it with a Cartier ‘pocket gem’ or jewelled lapel chain.

Travis Barker

The Blink-182 drummer brought punk and some goth to the red carpet in an all-black Maison Margiela suit. The only sparkle — besides Kourtney Kardashian on his arm — was the diamond-studded lapel pin.

Karamo Brown

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown amped up his black Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo with a floral pin.

Wesley Snipes

The actor deviated from the rule — in style. The 59-year-old turned up at the Oscars in burgundy Givenchy shorts and leggings. The floral lapel pin was just the perfect quirk to top it all off.

Jason Momoa

Aquaman pulled a Clark Kent last night, with his glasses and Henry Poole & Co. suit. Though he did offset any ‘preppy’ vibes with chunky pieces from Sacred Skulls Jewelry.

Wilmer Valderrama

The Encanto star stood out in a navy velvet tuxedo with green piping, and a jewelled lapel pin.

Jay Ellis

The Escape Room actor wore Dolce Gabbana, and amped it up with a chunky diamond-and-emerald lapel pin, and a ring from David Yurman.