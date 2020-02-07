Ikat goes international: Rina Singh’s latest collection at Lakme Fashion Week is inspired by Little Women’s Jo March

When designer Rina Singh of Eka travels to visit her parents at a village in Kurukshetra, Haryana, she refuses to accept store-bought gifts from relatives. “My mother, grandmother and aunts would sit out in the afternoon, and hand-embroider home linen, rajai covers, and craft lace. They feel ashamed to gift them to me, but I tell them how I would buy them at an antique market if they did not pass them on.” In fact, her latest Autumn-Winter 2020 collection — to be showcased at Lakme Fashion Week’s Sustainability Day On February 13 — features hand-painted and embroidered floral and geometric motifs inspired by these heirloom designs.

Going international

Taking off from her show in Telangana last year, she says the new collection is a second run with the State’s handloom clusters. “I have put an international perspective to the textiles and motifs since we will be selling them in Paris and New York,” says the designer, who launched The Kurta Collection for Japanese retailer Uniqlo’s India launch last year.

Rina Singh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Loosely-shaped diaphanous dresses, pleated skirts, boxy jackets and oversized pea coats in contemporary shades feature in the collection inspired by Little Women’s Jo March. “I’m a huge fan of the series and Saoirse Ronan (who plays March in Greta Gerwig’s film adaptation of the novel),” says Singh, talking about how the outfits transform with March’s character: from being tomboyish (voluminous pants with shorter jackets) to feminine (embroidered tear dresses, wool layering). She has given typical shades like bright fuchsia, blue, mustard etc., a miss, as they “usually appeal [only] to the Indian diaspora”. She explains how artisans tend to use these vibrant colours as it is what they see around them. “To cater to the international market, I have worked with a palette of blues, washed-down browns and mints, translating the craft to make abstract and modern silhouettes that don’t reflect traditional ikat patterns,” says Singh, adding that Eka is India’s first design house to have worked with The Wool Lab and Italy’s Rami Riccardo Studio to put together the 2021 forecast book and seasonal sourcing guide.

Yarn it

As for fabrics, Singh has worked with the double and single ikat clusters of Kovalguddam, thigh-reeled Tussar silk from the Mahadevpur cluster, and cotton textiles from Narayanpet. Owing to Telangana’s dry climate, she says silk cotton is the primary fabric they work with. “The artisans use only spun silk which makes the fabric thick. This is not ideal for the international market, as for dresses and skirts, you need fabrics that drape well.” Which is why she felt it was important to change the basic content and yarn. Singh went on to develop silk and cotton blends, changed the yarn construction to make it lighter, and also twisted the yarn before dyeing it.

An artisan working on the collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rooting for sustainable

In a market scattered with ‘sustainable’ brands, and issues surrounding fast fashion and greenwashing, how does Singh foresee the future? “Sustainability is not just for yesterday and today, it has to be forever. No matter which industry you belong to, you cannot shy away from issues and a hardcore dialogue is necessary. We need to understand there are limited resources and start living frugally. As for the fashion industry, clothes are one of the biggest polluters, so why get people to buy into your created trends that will be out the next season? Instead, we simply need to reinvent our outfits every season,” says Singh.

(₹22,000 onwards) Lakme Fashion Week’s Sustainability Day is on February 13