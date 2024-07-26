ADVERTISEMENT

Check out Omega’s special-edition watches crafted for Paris Olympics 2024

Published - July 26, 2024 03:37 pm IST

Ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, we get our hands on one of the special edition timepieces

Riaan Jacob George

The Omega Seamaster Diver 300M special edition  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We recently got exclusive face time with the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M special edition for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Omega has been the official timekeeper of Olympics since 1932, which means that we are thrilled to touch and feel this limited-edition, 42mm timepiece just ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris games, for which they have designed this commemorative timepiece. The watch was released in July 2024. 

It features an embossed Paris 2024 logo in frosted 18-carat gold along with the texturised Olympic rings | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Let’s start with the caseback, which features an embossed Paris 2024 logo in frosted 18-carat gold along with the texturised Olympic rings. A close look at the watch face will reveal many of the ‘Olympic’ design elements incorporated subtly.

For instance, the 18-carat seconds hand bears the Paris 2024 logo, while the date is indicated in the very same font as the official font of the games. The white ceramic dial features an understated wave motif, which reflects the Seamaster’s nautical connections, as creators of the quintessential diver’s watch. The highlight design element for us, though, is the 18-carat Moonshine gold bezel , bearing a diver’s scale. Moonshine gold is an Omega creation, blending gold, silver, copper and palladium, for a dull, matte-gold finish. 

The 18-carat seconds hand bears the Paris 2024 logo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This bezel bears a diver’s scale or diver’s bezel, which helps divers calculate the duration of their dive. The watch is fitted on a stainless steel bracelet with a quick change feature, while the collectible box features design elements of the Paris 2024 Games. 

In addition to the Seamaster Diver, Omega has also released a Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024 version too.

