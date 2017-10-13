Fashion

Nixon Bui’s urban tribal collection

1/5

Other Slideshows

Soultree uses a paper alternative to bubble wrap and cardboard boxes to ship their products

Indian beauty brands with eco-friendly packaging

Ekta Rajani, stylist and former fashion editor of Harper’s Bazaar: Wendell Rodricks was one of the most well-read people I’ve come across. When he taught [History of World Costume more than 22 years ago], the genius of his mind was so bright. While it was a class on costume, the way he turned it into a class on anthropology, and brought culture and human behaviour into it, was mind-blowing, for the lack of a better word. That education shaped how I approached clothes, how I approached my work.

Working with Wendell Rodricks

Billie Eilish: The young singer has made voluminous Chanel and Gucci track suits her signature look. The hair accessory — along with the neon green hair — was a quirky addition, keeping with her nature.

Hollywood’s leading ladies rock buzz cuts, nail art and statements on capes at Oscars 2020

Anthony Ramos: The American actor and singer, best known for his dual role as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical, Hamilton, was at the Oscars for the first time today. He paired his Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo and studded Oxford shoes with a statement necklace that added a pop of colour to the otherwise monochromatic look.

Gucci purple, an Indian designer and brooches for men on the Oscars 2020 red carpet

From Anu Vardhan’s capsule collection for Isha Foundation’s Save the Weave campaign, based on Nayanthara’s wardrobe in Bigil

Channel Nayanthara’s ‘Bigil’ look with this capsule collection

Dwij | Soumya Annapurna Kalluri: The Mumbai brand upcycles denim — both post-consumer and industrial — to make bags and jewellery. Having repurposed as many as 3,500 pairs of jeans till date, they now also offer to take back your denims to create awareness about fast fashion and upcycling. “Before I started Dwij in 2018, I was an automobile engineer looking for a sustainable lifestyle,” says Kalluri, the founder. She zeroed in on denim because its manufacturing uses the most resources and chemical processes. “We also encourage corporate green gifting to spread awareness,” she says. The products include slings, duffels, totes, backpacks, and jewellery. From ₹350 onwards, on dwijproducts.com.

Add on the accessories for Diwali

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
The Hindu Weekend
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY