Metallic and moulded on Amit Aggarwal’s online store

Amit Aggarwal’s new online store works with contrast

Let’s just say that after the minimalist, white scheme of the latest digital stores, Amit Aggarwal’s e-commerce platform, with its dark grey background, is refreshing. It offers just the right contrast to the strong metallic colours of his outfits — often bottle green, gold and silver.

From Amit Aggarwal’s couture collection

The Luxury Pret line begins with sheer, asymmetric shirts at ₹16,500 and his signature structured capes at ₹19,500. Couture starts at ₹42,500 for unstitched saris paired with metallic bustiers, moulded 3D hand-embroidered or lace blouses. The collections go all the way up to ₹5.25 lakh for elaborately-embroidered structured lehengas — customisation details can be submitted in an online form or shared on WhatsApp. This goes beyond the lining, coverage and length options offered by other designers (like Gaurav Gupta, who launched his digital store recently). For those not bound by a budget, AA Exclusives features winged gowns, 3D skater dresses, and pre-stitched saris. This price-on-request section, unfortunately, has no descriptor or quick view for each garment. Users have to click and go into a new page to see each piece while browsing.

Designer Amit Aggarwal

That said, the site is easy to navigate, with tabs that introduce customers to the designer and brand, as well as a prominent press section. Aggarwal’s film from the recently-concluded India Couture Week is hosted on the home page.

Up next: AM.IT, Aggarwal’s ready-to-wear collection. The diffusion line, launched in 2015, was created to “ensure natural and manmade textiles co-exist” and features handloom fabric from across the country.