Met Gala 2021 fashion: what caught our eye

15 September 2021 12:12 IST

With America as the theme, the 2021 fundraiser saw stars amping up the drama and their personal and political statements

You don’t climb the steps of the Met unless you bring some drama. And these celebrities did! With a guest list that overpowered the VMAs’ from the previous evening, actors, models, sportspeople, young creatives, politicians and industry stalwarts walked the red carpet.

Postponed from its customary first Monday of May slot because of Covid-19, fashion’s biggest night out finally happened on the second Monday of September and had everyone bringing their A game and their vaccine certificates. (Nicki Minaj went viral after she tweeted that the Met Gala’s vaccine requirement had her bowing out.)

The theme of 2021’s fundraising benefit reflects the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Here’s looking at a few (among the many) who nailed it.

Advertising

Advertising