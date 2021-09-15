Fashion

Met Gala 2021 fashion: what caught our eye

1/15

You don’t climb the steps of the Met unless you bring some drama. And these celebrities did! With a guest list that overpowered the VMAs’ from the previous evening, actors, models, sportspeople, young creatives, politicians and industry stalwarts walked the red carpet.

Postponed from its customary first Monday of May slot because of Covid-19, fashion’s biggest night out finally happened on the second Monday of September and had everyone bringing their A game and their vaccine certificates. (Nicki Minaj went viral after she tweeted that the Met Gala’s vaccine requirement had her bowing out.)

The theme of 2021’s fundraising benefit reflects the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Here’s looking at a few (among the many) who nailed it.

Other Slideshows

Billie Eilish: The pop star, and youngest co-chair in the gala’s history, did a 180° from her favoured goth look. Eilish channelled Grace Kelly in a nude, tulle, corseted Oscar de la Renta gown with a 15-foot train.

Met Gala 2021 fashion: what caught our eye

American football player Megan Rapinoe in her bright red silk Sergio Hudson pantsuit with a royal blue blouse emblazoned with white stars. She made a statement with her clutch bag with the words "In gay we trust".

At Met Gala 2021, politics takes centre-stage

Priyanka Chopra in a sheer Dolce and Gabbana gown with thigh-high slit, paired with Bulgari jewellery

The best looks from the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet

Carey Mulligan, Best Actress nominee for 'Promising Young Woman', dazzles in a Valentino crop top and skirt, accessorised with Cartier jewellery and Sophia Webster heels.

Academy Awards 2021 red carpet: Thank God, no hoodies

Billie Eilish, who won Record of the Year, arrives at the ceremony in a custom Gucci pink floral jacquard shirt, matching trousers, bucket hat, mask, and even a manicure sporting the same pattern.

Grammy Awards 2021: the best-dressed on the red carpet

Regina King shines in a Louis Vuitton gown that was covered in over 40,000 sequins and took 350 hours to make.

The best dressed at the Golden Globes

Related Topics
The Hindu Weekend
Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY