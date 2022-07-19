Meet Riza Reji, the young model with down syndrome

The youngster has been chosen to represent India at the prestigious ‘Be Beautiful Be Yourself’ Fashion Show, organised by the Global Down Syndrome Federation

The youngster has been chosen to represent India at the prestigious ‘Be Beautiful Be Yourself’ Fashion Show, organised by the Global Down Syndrome Federation

Riza Reji is in her mid-20s and is affected by Down Syndrome. Yet, she did not let that deter her dreams and ambitions and has passionately followed her heart. Today, Riza is a trained dancer (from Shiamak Davar dance school) and theatre (with Chrysalis Performing Art Centre). Besides these, Riza also loves to listen to music and enjoys modelling as “I like to dress up and it is fun.”

The spotlight is on Riza as she has been selected to be a part of a fashion show, ‘Be Beautiful Be Yourself’ organised by the Global Down Syndrome Federation as a fundraiser and will be held in Colorado later this year. Riza will be sharing the stage with supermodel and actress, Amanda Booth, Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane and athlete David Egan to name a few. This is the 14th year of the fashion fundraiser, which is aimed at recognising the talent, beauty and potential of the Down Syndrome community and providing individuals like Riza a global stage to express themselves, explains her mother Anita Reji.

Riza says she gets encouragement from parents — Reji Vaheed and mother Anita. Reji is also the founder of the Beautiful Together Foundation (https://btogetherindia.org), a Bengaluru-based NGO dedicated to the empowerment of the differently-abled.

Riza adds that she is excited to be heading out to Colorado and says that it was her mother who first asked her to audition for the show. “I applied and was selected.” She then adds that she practised hard to perfect her walk as a model and also her talk. “Now, I am preparing for the big show by watching a lot of videos on Youtube,” says the young model, who adds that she has chosen a traditional Indian and a fusion look for the show in Colorado. “This is a big opportunity for people like me whom I want to support, and thank the world for loving me and encouraging people like me. I want my life to be a motivation for others,” says Riza.