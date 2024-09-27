GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manish Malhotra becomes the first Indian designer to showcase his fashion line, World Collection, at Harrods, London

The couturier navigates the global fashion scene through his World Collection that modernises India’s traditional textile crafts 

Published - September 27, 2024 05:08 pm IST

Amarjot Kaur
Manish Malhotra poses against the backdrop of Harrods in London

Manish Malhotra poses against the backdrop of Harrods in London | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

India’s fashion industry has officially joined the 175th anniversary celebration of London’s luxury departmental store Harrods, with a special showcase of a fashion edit by couturier Manish Malhotra. As the first Indian fashion designer to have teamed up with Harrods, Manish has crafted a line of limited-edition garments that fuse India’s design grammar with the West’s style vocabulary. Titled World Collection, the edit reinterprets India’s textile crafts in contemporary context. “A little over a year ago, Harrods reached out to me with a vision to celebrate India and its craftsmanship, which immediately felt like a perfect fit. Their idea of showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage through a global luxury platform resonated deeply with my own commitment to preserving and elevating our traditional artistry,” says Manish.

Displayed at Harrods London’s exclusive private shopping penthouse, a members-only club, the collection’s silhouettes draw inspiration from the drapes of the traditional sari, with gowns, sari-gowns and brocade jackets, brought to life by age-old textile crafts like zardozi, chikankari, and gota patti. “I’ve infused each piece with zardozi, chikankari, and our signature sequin embroidery, using sumptuous silks, velvets, and airy chiffons that evoke the opulence of India’s past while embracing contemporary design,” he informs.

Manish Malhotra at Harrods

Manish Malhotra at Harrods | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Manish asserts that the collaboration bridges tradition and contemporary design, East and West, marking a beginning of a new era in global fashion, where heritage and innovation blend seamlessly, and the legacy of Indian art is celebrated on a global platform. “One of the standout ensembles was created specifically to celebrate Harrods’ 175th anniversary, featuring their iconic greens. This limited-edition collection includes several exclusive pieces, each celebrating the grandeur of Indian heritage and the incredible craftsmanship of our artisans. The collection was curated at Manish Malhotra atelier in Mumbai,” he adds.

While Manish endorses the quintessential idea of Indo-western design representing a harmonious blend of Indian craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics, he is all too particular about achieving this balance through a thoughtful selection of traditional elements, which can be reinterpreted through modern silhouettes. “I focus on creating pieces that resonate with a wider audience, allowing for personal expression while still honouring cultural heritage. Ultimately, the goal is to create a fusion that feels both familiar and fresh, appealing to diverse sensibilities while preserving the essence of both traditions,” he signs off.

The logo of Manish Malhotra x Harrods

The logo of Manish Malhotra x Harrods | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The World Collection will be on display at Harrods London’s exclusive private shopping penthouse till September 29.

