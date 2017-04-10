There’s the sequins-spangled short dress Kareena Kapoor wore for a promo, an elegant off-shoulder black gown that Bipasha Basu wore for an event, and 29 other outfits with edgy silhouettes that sport hand embroidery, mirrors and sequins. Amidst all this stands designer Nandita Mahtani, who created them. In Chennai for the Mercedes-Benz Luxe Drive event at the Madras Motor Race Track, Mahtani showcased a collection that, she believes, “complements the cars on display”. The designer recently launched her new label, High Street Brand, and is also a stylist. “I like doing both, since they bring out different creative aspects. When you are styling, you get influences from different angles and different inspirations. I style a lot for men and I design for women, so it’s a nice change for me,” she says.

Excerpts from an interview

When did you start styling Virat Kohli?

I started styling Virat almost six years ago. He is definitely a style icon. He makes my job easy because, firstly, he’s got a very fit body, so anything we give him looks good on him. Secondly, he is quite happy to experiment and is not fussy. He is my favourite person to work with because he is humble.

What’s your personal style like?

It’s very classic and I am a very black-and-white person. I am very casual and I don’t get too dressed up. I opt for comfortable clothing.

Three wardrobe must-haves for men.

A well-fitted suit, a well-fitted pair of jeans and a white shirt.

Three wardrobe essentials for women.

A good pair of jeans, a nice white shirt and a good LBD (Little Black Dress).

Styling tips for a night out.

Comfort is the most important thing. If you are not comfortable, you are not going to be confident. Wear a pair of comfortable shoes that you can actually walk in. Less is more. Keep one element that stands out. Do not overdo the make-up and hair. If you are wearing something very short, then wear long sleeves or cover your arms. Let there be a bit of mystery.

Three looks to try out for summer.

The cold shoulder is still very big for the summer. Then there is neon on white and cotton breathable fabrics.

An accessory or outfit that must go out of the closet now?

PVC pants.