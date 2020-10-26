Watch | Lakme Fashion Week: Where festive meets the everyday

26 October 2020 18:09 IST

Video highlights from the digital Lakme Fashion Week 2020

At the first digital edition of Lakme Fashion Week, designers lile Amit Aggarwal, Rimzim Dadu, Anavila Misra, Dhatu, Payal Khandwala, Rajesh Pratap Singh for Satya Paul, among many others, made a splash. The organisers (IMG Reliance) seem to have got the multidisciplinary approach right, with multiple camera angles and plenty of behind the scenes footage. Here are some highlights from the recently-concluded show.

