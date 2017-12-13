Saying it with flowers

“I have a surprise for you,” says Janaki Badrinath, Director of Kota Jewellers, as she walks in with a small brown cardboard box. “You are one of the few who is seeing this before its launch”, she looks excited. Carefully opening the box she takes out a bronze coloured bookmark in the shape of a feather. It has a small glass bottle with dandelions hanging from one end. “This piece is from our latest collection called Earthy Hues. I have incorporated preserved moss, flowers, dandelions, pieces of twigs and stones into bookmarks and jewellery”. She then shows me a long silver coloured necklace with a big white flower inside its pendent. “It is a carrot flower preserved in resin.” The bracelets have little charms - four-leaved clover, birds, Eiffel tower and a little glass bulb with blue and green and white moss with stones hanging from it. A small cork seals the bulb.

Badrinath sources these pieces from Pune, where her daughter’s friend designs it. “When I first heard of the product, I was not very sure. When I saw them, I had to bring it here.” She has a total of 35 pieces— necklace, finger rings, earrings, and charm bracelets made of metal alloy. They come in two shades, bronze and silver. “It takes almost a month to make a piece. The preservation process itself takes around three weeks. The flowers and moss are de-hydrated and dyed with organic food colour before they are filled inside the glass bottles. These are then sealed to retain its colour. The dandelions need no preservation.” She says that the biggest challenge is to maintain the natural colour of flowers. “Most colours tend to change or fade during the preservation process. In that case we dye it”.

Badrinath says that she will provide customisation options to her customers in the future. “I have plans to make the jewellery in pure silver. It can be customised with flowers or sand from your own garden, or even semi-precious stones.” She also wishes to add more local flowers in this collection. “I want to add nochi poo and the ‘golden ever-lasting flowers’ to the collection.” She also gives me tips on how to take care of the jewellery. “Avoid washing it with soap water. As it is an alloy, the colour might fade. Also, take care not to break the glass bottles when you handle it.”

COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU 08/12/2017. (for MetroPlus) Preserved plant used in a bookmark on display at Kota Jewellers in Coimbatore on December 08, 2017. Photo: M_Periasamy | Photo Credit: M_Periasamy

The collection is pricedbetween ₹1000 and ₹ 1600. “While I think this collection suits women of all age group, we expect a lot of young customers because of its affordable pricing. I think this is a perfect gift for this festive season.”

When and Where

The Earthy Hues collection will be available at the San Ga Mam flea market

Where: Kota Jewellery Compound, 11th Street, Tatabad

When: December 15 and 16 between 10 am and 8.30 pm