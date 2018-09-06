For the Chendamangalam weaver

“What I saw at the handloom godown of the Chendamangalam Weaver’s Co-operative Society was shocking. Wet and damp, all the stock manufactured for Onam sitting there. It will all go to waste if something is not done fast; the stock is still usable, after a wash,” says designer Shalini James, of Mantra. Her trip was prompted by what she had read about the devastation the floods had wreaked upon weavers’ societies in Chendamangalam near Kochi.

The visit resulted in an impassioned plea, via Facebook, seeking help for the weavers.

The post has generated keen interest, especially from Malayalis, across the globe. In her post she requested people to chip in with help buying the handloom, so that the merchandise is not lost to moisture-induced damage.

Shalini, with Sreejith Jeevan of Rouka, is working toward getting buyers for the stock. “It is the money that they make during the Onam season, when everybody buys handloom, that sustains them through the larger part of the year. The next season is Vishu which is still some time away,” says Sreejith.

“Entire livelihoods are gone, houses gone...without any of this how do you rebuild lives?” he asks. Indu Menon (Kara Weaves) and Tracy Thomas (The Wardrobe) are also part of the endeavour.

The team is trying to get fellow designers, design houses, even ordinary people from across the country and/or overseas to buy the GI tagged handloom fabric in the godown. Sreejith is in talks with companies/designers such as Taniera, Jaypore, Go-Coop, House of Anita Dongre.

Time is at a premium, the next couple of days are crucial or the entire stock goes to waste. “The fabric is perishable, and it will not last long in this usable state,” Shalini says.

Of the five societies, the three in and around Chendamangalam (around 300 looms) are the worst hit while the two (in North Paravur) are relatively unaffected.

Dampness, in the godown, threatens the stock—dhoties, Kerala saris, thorth and set-mundu—worth a few lakh of rupees lying in godowns, with the threat of fungus looming large over them.

Though some of the stock has been completely destroyed, there are a few thousand pieces at the Chendamangalam Weaver’s Co-operative Society which, once washed, can be used.

“Eighty percent of our sale/income is from Onam sales, we haven’t been able to work as much since the rains intensified. Our yarn bank, where we store raw material, is ruined as also the dyeing house,” says TS Baby, president, Paravur Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society (number 34/28) and the yarn bank.

“If more people step in to help us, we might be able to recover a percentage of losses. Since Shalini’s FB post, we have had enquiries from across the world. These haven’t yet translated into anything, we are hopeful,” says PA Sojan, secretary, Chendamangalam Weaver’s Co-operative Society.

Of the 100-odd members of the co-operative, 80-odd weavers work out of homes, on looms there. All of which, including yarn, have been lost. Repairing the looms, getting them up and and running will take up to six months, Sojan estimates.

“Each loom will take 20 to 22 days of work, there are only a handful of people who know how to repair them.” The Government has bought yardage for school uniforms, but there is still more stock that needs rescuing.

The next phase, once the stock is sold, is rehabilitation, says designer Poornima Indrajith who is also a part of the movement to help the Chendamangalam weaver. “That of getting back to work, for which they need the looms to be up and working. Those are the things that we are looking at simultaneously,” she says.

Repair of looms will cost money and take time, one of the ways people can help is by adopting looms. “Once the looms are ready, then they need yarn to start work...these are important aspects of the next phase which are being looked at.” Poornima, with fashion consultant Ramesh Menon is also co-ordinating an effort to get people from Koothampilly and Kannur, with expertise in repairing damaged looms, to come to Chendamangalam.

Amid all the stories of despair, there are stories of hope Ramesh says, like that of Ayesha, a weaver. “As the waters rose, and they had to leave, Ayesha’s husband trussed up the loom and hung it from the roof of their house, kept everything else off the ground. When they returned after the waters receded, the loom was perfectly fine...they cleaned up their house and she started work as soon as possible. We provided her with the yarn to work with and she is good to go.”

Contact: studiorouka@gmail.com, shalinijamesmantra@gmail.com or PA Sojan at 9446742165