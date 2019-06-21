Jumpsuits for all body types

Be it the backless Fleabag jumpsuit that sold out after season two of the series launched or the Royal Ascot 2019 marking the outfit ‘suitable’ in their annual style guide, jumpsuits are not going anywhere soon. Chennai-based designer Kirthana Ravi keeps it relevant for the Indian market by crafting them in khadi.

The 24-year-old, who started her design label, Arodhi, in 2017, says, “Most brands have one-size-fits-all collections, which didn’t suit my rather lanky frame. So for my latest collection, I decided to create an entire range of dhoti jumpsuits in raw khadi.” She feels 2019 is the year of the jumpsuit, now that body positivity is in the limelight. The collection, called Ambiguously Unstructured, features kanchi cotton checks, Mangalagiri cottons, and ikats in bold shades of electric blue, ochre and red. It launches today at Diversità, an inclusive multicultural fashion show founded by international drag artist, Jabez Kelly.

The graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Chennai, says her focus was on showcasing androgynous silhouettes, and how even “loose, baggy and unstructured clothes can be fashionable”. Contrast detailing in the form of block-printed, dip-dyed panels make the colours stand out.

Ravi focusses on giving back to the community, by employing local help in her studio. She is also eco-conscious. “Since the brand’s inception, we have used leftover fabric from garments to make waistcoats. Scraps are further utilised as fillings or patchwork for cushions,” she explains.

Ravi is currently working on a range of bandanas, which will launch at Lime Soda Pop-Up’s edition on July 5.

Jumpsuits range from ₹1,800 to ₹2,200, on arodhi.com. 9884071323