Jordan Liberty’s stop in Delhi

He has 280k followers on Instagram and 475k YouTube, with the fan base staying consistent over a decade — and going by these numbers, it’s only growing. Jordan Liberty, the Los Angeles based professional makeup artist is in Delhi this weekend, sharing his expertise through a masterclass.

Jordan’s skills extend beyond makeup — as an artist, he also photographs his own work, and believes in teaching skills he acquires. Also dabbling in consulting, creative direction, marketing, and product development, Jordan has collaborated with various well-known makeup and skincare brands like NARS, MAC, Urban Decay, Sephora, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and NYX. His eight-year-old niche brand, Liberty Republic, makes false eyelashes and vegan nail lacquers. Ahead of his masterclass today — part of his ongoing International Beauty Tour covering 12 cities across the world — Jordan talks about his work, how he stands out in a crowd, and why he chooses to photograph his own work. Edited excerpts.

You are a self-made makeup artist. Is it tough breaking into this industry when you're not "trained" at a certain institution?

I think the most difficult thing for new makeup artists is to differentiate yourself, globalize your name, and become a stand-out artist. You can’t teach that. I did it by learning photography, getting over my fear of public speaking, and always coming up with and sharing new techniques that set me apart. Something I also talk about in my classes is professionalism — it’s incredible how many artists are held back by poor hygiene standards, complacency, and bad manners. You cannot learn this in a classroom setting.

You dropped out of ashion school in New York, and started working as an art director. Any lessons from those early days that influence your work today?

When I first got into the industry, I was hungry to grow my craft and elevate my work — and I still am! I began to keep my finger on the pulse of the beauty industry to predict “what’s next” — and YouTube was part of that. I never wanted to be in the public eye, but taking advantage of what social media could offer me was something that I knew would get my work seen on a global stage.

How do you manage to stand apart from a slew of beauty bloggers and influencers leveraging social media for their work?

From the beginning, I have separated myself by being a professional. I’m not an influencer. I don’t share silly trends to grab a few clicks. I think I’ve been able to last on social media for 12 years because of this. Authenticity counts.

You’re a cancer survivor. Does this impact what products you use based on the ingredients used in them?

Oddly, no. Most topical products aren’t really that bad when you compare them to, say, what we eat or how we live. I’ve focused more on inner well-being and just being cognizant of where things come from.

You also photograph your own work — why?

Underwhelmed by how photographers shot my early work, I decided that I should at least try to shoot — I never dreamed that in just a few years I’d be doing makeup and photography for major beauty campaigns [for brands like NARS and MAC].

You constantly put up new makeup videos on your channels. How do you guard against plagiarism and still keep your work fresh?

I’ve had my ideas, images, and even videos stolen or recreated. It’s [bad] when people feel entitled to your hard work, but then I remind myself that people who need to steal, lack the imagination to come up with great ideas on their own. Stealing will only take them so far. I stay focused on what’s next, what’s new, and my followers who appreciate what I share.

Jordan’s masterclass was held at The Lalit, on February 29th, 2020