Jimmy Choo’s new fragrance is a statement of luxury and empowerment for the modern woman

When the iconic Jimmy Choo decided to step beyond shoes and into the world of fragrances, they wanted to capture something more than just a scent — they wanted to bottle the essence of pure glamour. Inspired by the bold, confident woman who walks through life as though it is her runway, I Want Choo was born.

It started with a simple idea: to create a fragrance that would feel like slipping into a pair of the brand’s legendary stilettos. The team behind Jimmy Choo knew it had to be more than just luxurious; it needed to be fun, daring, and unforgettable. They looked to the moments when women feel their best — whether it is stepping out for an evening, dancing at a party, or simply celebrating life.

With that in mind, the perfect combination of notes was created. The sparkling burst of mandarin and peach represents the excitement and energy of a glamorous night out, while the heart of jasmine and red spider lily adds a touch of sensual mystery. Finally, the warm finish of vanilla and benzoin wraps it all together, leaving a lasting impression, much like a fabulous pair of heels.

As of 2024, Jimmy Choo’s I Want Choo fragrance line includes three key versions: the original I Want Choo Eau de Parfum (2020); I Want Choo Forever (2022), which is a more intense fragrance with dark cherry, rose, and amber designed for evening wear and special occasions. The recent addition is I Want Choo Le Parfum (2024), which retails for ₹12,000, a luxurious blend of pear, jasmine, sandalwood, and praline. The latter is created by perfumers Marie Salamagne and Amandine Clerc-Marie.

Behind the scenes

Interparfums, the company behind Jimmy Choo fragrances, has seen remarkable growth with the I Want Choo line, which continues to be a key driver of its financial success.

Since 1982, Interparfums has been operating in the global fragrance business. It produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrances and fragrance-related products under license agreements with brand owners. The Company manages its business in two operating segments: European-based operations through its 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States-based operations.

In 2023, Jimmy Choo fragrances saw a 44% growth rate, significantly increasing their contribution to Interparfums’ overall revenues. Despite a high comparison base in 2024, the brand’s performance has remained stable, with total sales for Jimmy Choo fragrances reaching approximately €101 million in the first half of 2024, highlighting its sustained popularity across global markets.

Philippe Benacin, CEO of Interparfums, has been the driving force behind some of the world’s most prestigious fragrance brands, including Jimmy Choo, Montblanc, and Coach.

A growing luxury market

With the I Want Choo Le Parfum now available in India, Philippe believes theluxury fragrance market in the country has come a long way in recent years, and Jimmy Choo has witnessed this firsthand. “We’ve been in India for close to 15 years,” he says. “Back then, the market was smaller, with fewer places selling perfumes. But today, it’s grown a lot, and people are more educated about fragrances.”

Luxury stores across India now match the sophistication seen in Europe and America, with carefully curated displays and premium customer experiences. “The way perfumes are presented in India is more luxurious now,” Philippe adds. “It’s wonderful to see how the market has evolved.”

The demographic for Jimmy Choo fragrances globally tends to be the affluent, style-conscious women aged 25 to 45, often living in urban environments. These buyers are typically drawn to the brand’s luxury appeal, which aligns with their preference for high-end fashion and accessories.

Many Jimmy Choo fragrance consumers are also attracted to the brand’s image of glamour, confidence, and femininity, reflected in their marketing campaigns, which emphasise empowerment and boldness.

Additionally, in emerging markets like India and China, younger consumers — especially millennials and Gen Z — are showing increasing interest in luxury fragrances, adding to Jimmy Choo’s expanding customer base.

The extra mile

A common concern about Euro-centric perfumes in hot and humid climates, such as India, is their perceived lack of longevity. This issue arises due to several scientific factors related to how heat and humidity interact with fragrance molecules.

Moreover, many European perfumes are formulated and tested in milder climates, meaning they may not be optimised for the extreme heat and humidity that are common in India. This can result in a fragrance that performs differently — often less effectively— than intended in such conditions.

But Jimmy Choo has adapted to this, drawing on its experience in similarly hot regions like West Asia. “We’ve been selling in the Middle East since the 1980s,” says Philippe. “The climate there is similar to India’s, so we’ve always known that fragrances need to be strong and long-lasting.”

That’s why I Want Choo Le Parfum is a perfect fit for India. It opens with fresh notes of pear and gardenia, while its woody base gives it a depth that lingers. “It’s one of the highest concentrations in the category,” he notes. “It’s a fragrance designed to stay with you throughout the day.”

Fragrance beyond age

One topic that often comes up in the beauty world is the difference between what younger and older consumers like. But for Jimmy Choo, age does not play a huge role in fragrance creation. “We don’t really design fragrances for a specific age group,” says Philippe. “Fragrances are more about style and personal taste.”

This approach has allowed Jimmy Choo to create fragrances that appeal to a wide range of people. “Our fragrances are enjoyed by people from age 18 to 80,” he explains. “It’s about the brand’s identity and lifestyle rather than just the age of the wearer.”

At the core of I Want Choo Le Parfum is the idea that a woman’s fragrance is part of her identity. “It’s for the woman who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to stand out,” he says.