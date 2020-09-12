Style that comes with sustainability

T.Tattle offers a range of jewellery made out of upcycled fabric and other everyday objects

Knotted thread, tassles, little shells, beads, wood and fabric offer endless design possibilities to Nikitha S Kumar. The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur’s sustainable jewellery line T.Tattle makes earrings and neck-pieces out of these seemingly ordinary objects.

Nikitha started experimenting with upcycled cloth, card board and other everyday knick knacks and found she could fashion earrings out of a piece of colourful cloth, by adding just an earhook. She explored her interest and found women, who shared the passion, whom she could collaborate with. “We are an informal collective of about five women, many of whom have other day jobs and are making jewellery at home out of sheer interest,” says Nikitha.

The jewellery is mostly customised and includes pieces made of macramé and polimer clay. From simple ear hoops to complex jhumkas, every piece is completely handmade, says Nikitha. These statement accessories are contemporary-chic in style. The collection includes a few metallic pieces too.

Nikitha has an impressive list of customers – including celebrities such as Bhumi Pednekar, Hansika Motwani, Anu Menon (Lola Kutty), Deepti Sati, and Tanvi Ram. “They look good on the wearer and weigh lighter on the conscience,” Nikitha says.

She retails through her Instagram handle @t.tattle