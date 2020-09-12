Style that comes with sustainability

Knotted thread, tassles, little shells, beads, wood and fabric offer endless design possibilities to Nikitha S Kumar. The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur’s sustainable jewellery line T.Tattle makes earrings and neck-pieces out of these seemingly ordinary objects.
Nikitha started experimenting with upcycled cloth, card board and other everyday knick knacks and found she could fashion earrings out of a piece of colourful cloth, by adding just an earhook. She explored her interest and found women, who shared the passion, whom she could collaborate with. “We are an informal collective of about five women, many of whom have other day jobs and are making jewellery at home out of sheer interest,” says Nikitha.
The jewellery is mostly customised and includes pieces made of macramé and polimer clay. From simple ear hoops to complex jhumkas, every piece is completely handmade, says Nikitha. These statement accessories are contemporary-chic in style. The collection includes a few metallic pieces too.
Nikitha has an impressive list of customers – including celebrities such as Bhumi Pednekar, Hansika Motwani, Anu Menon (Lola Kutty), Deepti Sati, and Tanvi Ram. “They look good on the wearer and weigh lighter on the conscience,” Nikitha says.
She retails through her Instagram handle @t.tattle
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath