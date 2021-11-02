The shining: jewellery picks for the festive season

How to add some bijoux to your celebrations

Stacking is big this season, as are the multi-coloured jewels seen at Bulgari and Sabyasachi. So when you are done splurging on solitaires at Tiffany & Co online or your favourite diamond destination, here is how you can add some heavy-duty colour:

Clutch fantastic

Fabergé has more recently made its mark with their contemporary offerings — bracelets, necklaces, cufflinks, and watches. Now the Russian jewellery house has its first wearable object since 1917: the Majesty Clutch Bag that draws inspiration from the brand’s archives and the ‘Crystal Palace’ which housed The Great Exhibition of 1851. Featuring a carved rock crystal, carved natural turquoise and teal blue signature guilloché enamel, the one-of-a-kind bag is set in 18k yellow, white and rose gold. Also making an appearance are a series of gemstones, including diamonds, pearls, yellow and pink sapphires, tsavorite garnets and Gemfields Mozambican rubies and Zambian emeralds. Approximately ₹3,11,67,015 on faberge.com.

Body armour

Artisanal jewellery designer Roma Narsinghani’s hair accessories are a wedding must-have these days. But something else that is in demand from fashion week is her Pixel Purse. Handcrafted in brass, and encrusted with Swarovski ethical crystals it is just the add-on for the music festivals and night outs head. Add credit card, lipstick and keys to go. To be worn as a necklace, sling or body chain and modelled here by the designer herself. ₹16,950 onwards at romanarsinghani.com

Flower power

From Bulgari’s Magnifica collection comes this high jewellery necklace in pink gold with seven oval aquamarines, 16 oval rubellites, 32 buff-top amethysts, 15 pear diamonds (D-F VVS 5,42 ct), and 28 round brilliant-cut diamonds. With 1,900 hours required to create this masterpiece you’d agree it is a keeper. High Jewelry pieces under Magnifica start from Euro 100,000 (plus taxes). Bulgari.com

Jungle call

The Panthere de Cartier rings, like the luxury brand’s Eternity and Love rings, are designed to be handed over to the next generation. From 1914 onwards, this design, studded in diamonds and other gems, has been a symbol of power, favoured by rockstars and royalty. But for a more discreet statement, try this hardy piece in yellow gold, tsavorite garnets and onyx. ₹2,56,000 at cartier.com

Everyday treats

Tia by Chennai’s Prince Jewellery is a new collection of daily wear shimmer. Take this bracelet featuring emeralds and diamonds. Priced at an affordable ₹51,000 it is in line with the pandemic trend of women stocking up on everyday jewellery, and it works with both Indian festive and the office wardrobe. Details: 7824002999