Khun shorts, kanjeevaram corset: Indian fabrics in international form

Advani London - Sari Bomber: This jacket would not look out of place at a wedding, alongside heavy silk saris. Made with brocade from India, the gender-neutral bomber is handcrafted in London. Available in navy, pink and gold, with matching sari pants (sold separately), it replaces the elasticated cuffs and ribbing with hidden push buttons. Approximately ₹1.32 lakh, on shop.advanilondon.com

Grassroot by Anita Dongre - Cotton Dress: Casual chic is in and the simple silhouette of this fitted, sleeveless grey handwoven cotton dress is ideal. Accentuated with mirror work detailing in three parallel lines, pick it up for ₹10,990 on anitadongre.com

House of Three - Arirai: We’ve seen silk saris made into suits and skirts, but for their Spring/Resort 2020 collection, titled Kumarikandam, this Bengaluru design house went further. The black-and-white number features handwoven kanjeevaram crafted into a corset. The yellow-and-pink asymmetrical hemline, with a thigh-high slit, adds to the drama. At ₹27,500 on houseofthreestudio.com Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Kshitij Jalori - Broadway Mashru Trench Coat: A staple of European winters, the trench coat is increasingly making its presence felt in the country. The Delhi-based brand has adapted the garment’s construction without extra insulating layers, in this emerald green Banarasi trench. ₹44,900, on aashniandco.com