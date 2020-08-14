Indian fabrics are versatile and have often gone beyond their original uses and interpretations. Banarasi sari brocade has made its way on to gowns and khadi blazers replace linen as summer casuals. On Independence Day, we look at how weaves that are at the heart of our handloom traditions are adapting to international silhouettes.
Khun shorts, kanjeevaram corset: Indian fabrics in international form
Indian fabrics take on international silhouettes as bomber jackets and peplum dresses
