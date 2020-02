Indian beauty brands with eco-friendly packaging

1 / 5 Soultree uses a paper alternative to bubble wrap and cardboard boxes to ship their products ▲ Beauty e-tailer Vanity Wagon has a monthly subscription, the Bellebox, which comes with clean beauty products packed in a cardboard box ▲ With the aim of making sustainable living “fun, affordable and accessible”, Verth’s monthly subscription box contains products like shampoo bars, organic body butter, bamboo toothbrushes, reusable straws and tote bags, in eco-friendly packaging ▲ Delhi-based brand Conscious Chemist uses glass jars, copper lid caps and paper labels. Consumers can also opt out from the plastic pump ▲ Treewear’s natural deodorant comes in a paper container ▲

Five brands and e-tailers who do their bit for sustainability, starting with how they package their products