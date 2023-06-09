ADVERTISEMENT

India set to host the 71st edition of Miss World pageant

June 09, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - New Delhi

There will be several rounds to shortlist participants taking over a period of one month before the grand finale scheduled in November/ December 2023.

Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska (c), Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty (r), Miss World Organisation Chairperson Julia Morley (2nd from left) and Jamil Saidi (2nd from right) during the announcement of the 71st Miss World pageant, in New Delhi on June 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India is all set to host the 71st edition of Miss World where contestants from over 130 countries will gather to showcase their unique talents, intelligence, and compassion.

They will participate in a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives, all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make them exceptional ambassadors of change.

The prestigious international pageant will be hosted in India after 27 years, the last being in 1996.India's stint with this pageant has always been exceptional. India has won the Miss World contest six times - the first in 1966. While Reita Faria won the Miss World title in 1966, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned in 1994. Diana Hayden won the Miss World title in 1997. Yukta Mookhey bagged the title of Miss World in 1999. The year 2000 saw a Miss India World again with Priyanka Chopra winning the crown.Manushi Chhillar became the sixth Miss India World.

