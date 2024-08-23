Here’s a first look at Anamika Khanna H&M collection

For Anamika Khanna, when it comes to style, boundaries are blurred. Clothes and accessories should not be restricted to certain occasions and places, she believes.

“A kurta can be worn at a beach with shorts or s a dress with a belt and a pair of boots,” says Anamika, adding that her whole idea — from the time she started design — was to take anything out of India and look at it from a contemporary point of view. This thought process is apparent in her new collection for H&M, which will drop online and in select stores on September 5.

While the collection does not have a name, it does have panache in good measure. Some of the pieces are a departure from what one usually finds at H&M.

There are 51 pieces on the whole, including accessories. At the unveiling of the much-talked-about collaboration in Mumbai, we got a first look and identified our favourites. The women’s line features draped skirts, dramatic capes, airy kaftans with asymmetrical or high-low hemlines, pantsuits, jackets, and silk pyjama ensembles in vibrant shades and prints with hand-embroidered embellishments. For men, there are traditional cuts are refreshed with graphic prints, painterly motifs and sportswear shapes. It is a fun collection that translates from day to evening, and city to beach, says the designer.

The accessories feature necklaces, cuffs, and earrings made from reclaimed metal. Interestingly, a mang tikka also finds itself as part of this largely western collection. “Why can’t you style a mang tikka with western wear?” reasons Anamika. “I would happily wear it with a white shirt and jeans. Of course you have to style it well,” she says.

“During the design process, I knew I wanted the collection to be fluid, versatile, and easy,” she states, adding “It is a blend of craft from India and international shapes and silhouettes.” A crusader for Indian crafts, Anamika has used different techniques from different states. These clothes represent a melting pot of different cultures, she says.

“We’ve been working on this for over a year. It took a lot of planning and homework. It’s not just about ideating, it’s also about production, protocol, costing, sustainability, where they are produced, how to design smarter and yet not lose essence,” she says.

Known for her eponymous couture label, which is rich with luxe fabric, detailing, and ornate embellishments, how different is it to design for a collaboration such as this? “In some ways the essence remains, the process is the same but parameters are different. Here, the audience is global and some may not have the reach to my brand. We also produced things that fit into a certain price point. I am looking at numbers that I don’t normally do,” she says.

Anamika’s creations are timeless and can be styled in myriad ways. She is conscious about what she creates and does not believe that fashion trends need to be transient. But does that change while designing for a fast fashion brand like H&M? “I do see continuity in this collection. I don’t see it as a one-time wear thing, or one season. The quality and design are very special and one can easily take it through seasons,” she explains.

After a successful collaboration with Sabyasachi in 2021 — which got sold out in seven minutes on the website and in a day in stores all over the world — this is H&M’s second collaboration with an Indian designer.

So, is it going to be fastest finger first this time around too? We will soon know.

The price range starts at ₹2,999 for apparel and ₹1,999 for accessories.