Here are some ideas to rock the New Year’s Eve party in style

There’s plenty of fun to be had before and after the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. While dressing up for the occasion plays a major part, how to spice up the last bash of 2017 is something that is playing in everyone’s mind. To ensure it’s a memorable night, we have ideas for head-turning makeup, how to make the right party choice and what to gift your loved ones for the New Year.

Makeup and style trends

New Year’s Eve party is an occasion to flaunt the most dramatic look. And that begins with prepping your skin to look and feel its best for the last bash of 2017. “Get a dose of instant skin glow with specialised facials like snake venom facial that replicate ancient natural techniques. It does sound peculiar, but it follows a 10-step procedure based on ancient natural methodology and ingredients,” suggests Dr. Samyukta of Lejeune Medspa. Hyaluronic acid based moisturiser adds the suppleness to the skin,” she adds. If there is one makeup trend that ruled in 2017, it was glitters. Says makeup stylist Maria Khan, “Glittery eyes with a statement red lip shade is a classic favourite that never really fails. So is the look of dramatic smoky eyes with a nude lip. For a tropical city as Vizag, it’s best to use a toner and a facial antiperspirant before you apply make-up and a primer is a must especially if you’re going dancing!” Loose curls, beach waves, sleek straight with enough frizz control serum, a nice waterfall braid on one side, or both sides, are some hair styling options that should do the trick, adds Maria.

Where to party

With only two days left for the calendar to flip, city residents are all geared up to usher in the New Year in style. From flamboyant celebrations in hotels, stunning beachside venue events to NYE parties at jazzy microbreweries, there are options galore for revellers. The Park is ready to ring in the New Year with glitz, glamour, some great music and buffet spread. “We have three international performers from Russia for the event. Our buffet spread will be one of the other highlights,” says Jaydeep Biswas, General Manager of The Park.

The hotel’s chef has prepared an elaborate menu featuring dishes like Baked Fish A’la Grenobloise, Malabar Meen Roast and Bhejwada Kodi biryani. At Hotel Novotel, Executive Chef Mrinmoy Pal has dished out a special menu at its Square restaurant. “The dessert menu will be something exotic,” he says. There will be raspberry chocolate tart, chocolate bouche de noel, mango marquise, rosemary and mango parfait with plum compote and condiments like jujubs, chocolate dipped strawberry and marshmallow.

Beach-lovers wouldn’t like to miss out on this one. Decked up in stunning colours of lights, Rushikonda beach is ready to host Beach Sensation NYE Party at the lawns. If you like your privacy and wish to enjoy a beach-side feast, the Offshores restaurant at Vihar will dish out a grand buffet spread. While Fairfield by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton and The Gateway too has lined-up special buffets and DJ events, the newest party places in the city are the microbreweries. Myz-Uno will be launching its specially brewed Belgium wheat beer along with one of the best electronica act by Swarup Varma, violinist Al Shilal and percussionist Sumant on NYE at VIP Road. Here, the party begins at 9 p.m. At Ironhill, the city’s other microbrewery, you can enjoy four varieties of beer while dancing to the tunes of DJ Abhilash.

Dance theme parties

If your style is beyond the flashy NYE parties in the city, why not invite some friends over and cook a special meal. Add some fun elements to make the house party exciting. A themed extravaganza surrounding a dance style like salsa can spice up the night and make it more interesting, says dance instructor Sharad Pirate. A salsa social dancing party held on Friday at The Park saw over 30 couples taking part. Sharad will also be hosting a Jazz workshop at the same venue on Saturday. “Salsa is a top favourite for NYE parties and gives a nice socialising effect to the evening. Vizag has been quick to take to the dance style,” he says.

New Year gift with a twist

If you are scouring for some unusual New Year’s gifting ideas, home baker Usha Atmakuri has dished out a delightful option. Straight out of her oven is her New Year special offering of edible terrarium, replicating little morsels of botanical wonder for your next soirée! This sweet treat in a terrarium planter container is made with layers of chocolate pudding, cookie crumbs, chocolate cake and butter cream flowers and chocolate rocks. “With terrariums being quite in trend, this would be a great New Year gift,” says the home baker. She makes the delicious terrariums on order through her Facebook page Dessert Kart.