HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shravan Kummar reimagines Telangana and Andhra Pradesh handlooms for the US clientele

Hyderabad designer Shravan Kummar to showcase handlooms from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at the forthcoming NATA and TANA summits

June 15, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Kavya Venkatramana, Nisshka Jaisooria, Meera Khandelwal, Vishal Siwach, Shloka Madhu, Bal Krishna and Ratna Rao sport handloom collections by designer Shravan Kummar

Kavya Venkatramana, Nisshka Jaisooria, Meera Khandelwal, Vishal Siwach, Shloka Madhu, Bal Krishna and Ratna Rao sport handloom collections by designer Shravan Kummar | Photo Credit: RAGI/Special Arrangement

Pochampally ikats, Ponduru khadi and weaves from Mangalagiri, Venkatagiri, Gadwal and Narayanpet have an immediate recall value at the mention of textiles and handlooms from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. But there is a lot more that remains away from the spotlight — silks from Armoor and Ramappa or ikats from Siddipet for instance. Hyderabad-based textile and fashion designer Shravan Kummar will be exhibiting these and other handlooms from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at NATA (North American Telugu Association) Convention in Dallas, from June 30 to July 2, and TANA (Telugu Association of North America) Conference, Philadelphia, July 7 to 9. “I will be taking approximately 175 pieces of handlooms from the Telugu States with me. We plan to involve the next generation, aged 18 to 25, to showcase our handlooms so that we encourage more young people to incorporate Indian handlooms into their wardrobes,” he says. 

Designer Shravan Kummar

Designer Shravan Kummar | Photo Credit: RAGI/Special Arrangement

At a recent preview held at Hotel Abode adjacent to his studio in Lakdikapul, Hyderabad, on display were some of his recent creations made in association with weavers from different pockets of the Telugu-speaking States. Alongside Pochampally ikats, silks and cottons from Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mangalagiri and Venkatagiri, he showcased khadi from Metpally, silks from Ramappa, ikat saris in linen, saris with Gollabhama motifs and more. Saris, lehengas, jackets, trousers, wrap pants and jackets constitute the new line. There is something to appeal to both Indian and global aesthetics.

The nearly-forgotten himroo weave, using cotton and silk, occupies a pride of place. So does the ‘masala patti’ embellishment sourced from the craftspeople near Charminar. Shravan’s design team uses the masala patti embellishment along with Gadwal-woven borders on chiffon and georgette saris. The turpai hemming technique and hand embroideries also embellish a few garments. 

Some of the saris with the kuppadam weaving technique employ natural dyes derived from onion skin, pomegranate seeds, arecanut and a variety of roots and leaves. “Some of these saris take 15 to 20 days to weave,” says Shravan. 

Rupa Jasti, a representative of TANA, sports an ikat ensemble from Shravan Kummar’s Old Soul Fashion line

Rupa Jasti, a representative of TANA, sports an ikat ensemble from Shravan Kummar’s Old Soul Fashion line | Photo Credit: RAGI/Special Arrangement

The unisex ikat jackets and trousers are a part of his international label Old Soul Fashion (oldsoulfashion.com), launched early this year. The line of ikat bomber jackets, blazers and tie and dye scarves uses Pochampally ikat weaves for the global wearer. 

Shravan will be showcasing handlooms at TANA and NATA in collaboration with Neesa Jewels by Neeraja Boyapally, a line of jewellery that has statement neckpieces and earrings that use Telangana folk and Nizam-inspired motifs in silver jewellery coated with 22k gold. 

Post-pandemic, Shravan says buyers have been on a rebellious mode of splurging. “I don’t think this sector will go through a recession anytime soon. Lavish weddings apart, sari and dhoti ceremonies and house warming functions have also been getting bigger. We do not know how long this bubble will last. I am happy as long as handlooms are patronised and weavers are benefitted.”

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.