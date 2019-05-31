Hand-stitched leather bags for the understated Indian

You’ll find a curved, dark brown de Sede couch in Giambattista Valli’s Sloane Street store in London. The Swiss brand’s iconic Skeleton chairs have also made appearances in James Bond films and in the British sitcom, The IT Crowd. Vintage circular white sofas have pride of place in the drawing room of fashion designer Roubi L’Roubi. No doubt, the leather furniture from this brand is in fine company indeed, so can its fashion accessories be far behind? Designed for the boardroom and power circles, more than the red carpet, the bags were recently introduced in the country.

The 54-year-old brand, head-quartered in Klingnau, has been in the Indian market for about two years now. The bags will be equally successful, says Ursula Grenacher, chief of marketing at de Sede, adding, “It was an important strategic step.”

Shine on

The line includes a tote, three sizes of clutches, a men’s clutch, a practical twin bag, a generous weekender and a messenger bag. While the bags, with clean lines, are generally unembellished, the limited edition Angel is the exception. Sonal Saxena, sales head for de Sede bags in India and several other South East Asian countries, says, “These are produced completely by hand in Switzerland, and feature 166 diamonds on the clasp and the handle attachments. There’s a two month wait period, and the production is capped at 100 pieces.”

The hardware too is made of gold and platinum, customised to match the colour of the leather — choose from a dozen shades, including burgundy, bright red, deep green and teal. Gold appliqués by Zurich-based Blum Juwelier are hand-cast in white, rose or yellow gold. A smaller clutch version has a modest 18 diamonds, and comes in black, white and grey.

Grenacher says they will be collaborating with a soon-to-be-named Indian jewellery designer to create a new diamond bag for this market. “We want it to be an investment, similar to expensive jewellery, and will present it as a new way to sport diamonds as part of an ensemble. We’re planning to present it in autumn, with exclusive private parties for a select target group,” she says.

Leather loving

Like their furniture, the bags are made of semi-aniline leather, where the natural grain and markings of the material can be seen through a thin layer of pigment coating. It’s also meant to be weather-resistant and dirt and water-repellent. One of the signatures of the craftsmanship is the hand-sewn seam, while the handles are embellished with cross-stitch to add a touch of design and structural integrity.

Saxena says that the range is targeted at serious buyers — CEOs, business owners, HNIs — who are looking for understated elegance. “The pricing is on par with brands like Louis Vuitton, but without explicit branding that might make it look too flashy,” she says. Like you can tell a Bottega Veneta by its signature weave, the tear-drop detailing on all the bags is a tell-tale sign of a de Sede, she adds.

The design is also biased towards functionality. For those endlessly rooting through the dark interiors of bags for keys or a pen, the bright yellow lining helps. “It’s meant to increase visibility. The men’s bags have a pale blue lining for the same reason,” she explains.

From ₹1 lakh onwards, at De Sede Studio, MG Road, New Delhi and online on desede.ch.