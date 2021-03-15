Fashion

Grammy Awards 2021: the best-dressed on the red carpet

Team Weekend 15 March 2021 16:36 IST
Updated: 15 March 2021 16:55 IST
Billie Eilish, who won Record of the Year, arrives at the ceremony in a custom Gucci pink floral jacquard shirt, matching trousers, bucket hat, mask, and even a manicure sporting the same pattern.
Photo: AP
Noah Cyrus, who was nominated for Best New Artist, arrives at the ceremony in a Schiaparelli Couture gown that instantly became the target of meme-makers, with her mother, Tish Cyrus.
Photo: AP
Harry Styles, who won Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’, arrives at the ceremony in a custom Gucci green and yellow check tweed jacket with matching mask, tartan sweater, lilac faux boa and cream leather boots with GG chain detail.
Photo: AP
Taylor Swift, who made history by becoming the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times, in the audience in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini dress covered in flower applique and accessorised with a perfectly matched mask.
Photo: AP
YouTube star and talk show host Lilly Singh arrives at the ceremony wearing a statement-making mask as she shows her support for the farmers’ protests in India.
Photo: lilly/Instagram
Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion (right), accept the award for Best Rap song for ‘Savage’, in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture, drop earrings and 6-inch Jimmy Choos, and an electrifying orange gown by Dolce & Gabbana with a thigh-high slit and a huge bow at the back, respectively.
Photo: AP
Dua Lipa arrives at the ceremony in a dazzling Versace dress that featured an intricate butterfly on the bodice.
Photo: AP
Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, aka Silk Sonic, accessorise their looks with a couple of hip flasks, on their arrival at the ceremony.
Photo: AP

See what the stars wore — from Beyonce to Harry Styles

While Mother Monster aka Lady Gaga was not there in person to showcase her mask game at this year’s Grammy Awards as she is filming in Italy, we still got to see plenty of matching masks sported by the likes of Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. The stars also served up looks in everything from Schiaparelli to Oscar de la Renta, with shades of pink appearing to be a particular favourite. Here are The Hindu Weekend’s picks.

