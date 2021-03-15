Grammy Awards 2021: the best-dressed on the red carpet

15 March 2021 16:36 IST

See what the stars wore — from Beyonce to Harry Styles

While Mother Monster aka Lady Gaga was not there in person to showcase her mask game at this year’s Grammy Awards as she is filming in Italy, we still got to see plenty of matching masks sported by the likes of Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. The stars also served up looks in everything from Schiaparelli to Oscar de la Renta, with shades of pink appearing to be a particular favourite. Here are The Hindu Weekend’s picks.

Advertising

Advertising