Fashion

Grammy Awards 2021: the best-dressed on the red carpet

1/8

While Mother Monster aka Lady Gaga was not there in person to showcase her mask game at this year’s Grammy Awards as she is filming in Italy, we still got to see plenty of matching masks sported by the likes of Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. The stars also served up looks in everything from Schiaparelli to Oscar de la Renta, with shades of pink appearing to be a particular favourite. Here are The Hindu Weekend’s picks.

Other Slideshows

Billie Eilish, who won Record of the Year, arrives at the ceremony in a custom Gucci pink floral jacquard shirt, matching trousers, bucket hat, mask, and even a manicure sporting the same pattern.

Grammy Awards 2021: the best-dressed on the red carpet

Regina King shines in a Louis Vuitton gown that was covered in over 40,000 sequins and took 350 hours to make.

The best dressed at the Golden Globes

From the SS21 Bursa collection by JJ Valaya

JJ Valaya: Couture is like an old pair of jeans

KoAi

Being resort ready in 2021

From the Payal Singhal x Indya collection

Go summer festive with Payal Singhal x Indya

Good Earth Marrakech Adil Jacket : This patchwork cotton number for men — which can be paired with both kurtas and shirts — comes with a geometric black Ajrakh hand-block printed pattern and a striped cotton-silk lining. ₹28,000 on goodearth.in

Diwali ready: the jacket

Related Topics
The Hindu Weekend
Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY