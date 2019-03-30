Lakmé Fashion Week’s Gen Next woman power

Lakmé Fashion Week’s Gen Next Designer programme has given us some of our biggest designers, from Rahul Mishra to Aneeth Arora.

Of late, these emerging artistes have also been making stops in select cities, letting customers get up close with their creations in a relaxed retail setting.

This week’s display at Amethyst marks the final leg of the four-city show, and will feature designers from the Summer Resort 2019 batch: Amrapali Singh, Madhumita Nath, Sunaina Khera and Ujjwala Bhadu. We got the designers to introduce their favourite pieces:

Sunaina Khera

A model posing with designer Sunaina Khera’s collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

She explores grief and other strong emotions with each piece in her collection.

Selecting the closing garment from her show at LFW, she says, “We wanted it to be representative of acceptance and peace. When we started making it, it was just a plain sari. Then we realised that something was missing, and decided to add the flowers, but all in white — like finding peace in your chaos and sadness.”

The blouse is also tulle, completely hand-embroidered with smaller flowers. ₹1,60,000.

Madhumita Nath

Her designs are bohemian and free spirited, with a happy vibe.

Created with organic indigenous cotton, nassi silk, and silk organza, the weaves are simple. “Herringbone— plain, and diamond — of the cloth is amalgamated with batik wood block prints in natural dyes.

The polka dots print is derived from nature and accentuated with the piecing of fabrics, stitch lines, appliqué and hand embroidered details.”

Ujjwala Bhadu

A model posing with designer Ujjwala Bhadu’s collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Her focus is on knitwear and statement pieces. Choosing this scarf waist dress from her collection, she says, “The oversize (boxy silhouette) fit dress with a scarf-like waist cincher can be tightened or loosened for a fitted or relaxed silhouette.” Made in polyester crepe, it is priced at ₹16,520.

Amrapali Singh

Her Queen of Hearts is a playful and easy to wear collection inspired by a pack of cards. Just perfect for summer, she says.

On April 3 & 4 at Amethyst