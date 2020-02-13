Fred Perry’s first Indian store in Delhi

The 68-year-old sports and casual-wear brand Fred Perry launched in India earlier this month. Originally founded by the British tennis player Fred Perry, the first player to complete a Career Grand Slam (wherein a player wins all four Grand Slam singles titles in the ATP circuit at least once), the brand opened its first store in Delhi. The label’s logo is the now-famous laurel wreath, based on the original symbol of the Wimbledon, a tournament that Perry went on to win thrice consecutively between 1934-1936.

Fred Perry enters the country at a time when sporting brands have established their athleisure niches, and those like Uniqlo have made a comfortable mark in the casualwear space beyond the Zaras and H&Ms, and in a slightly different price bracket, the brief resurgence of Westside.

They launch with their SS2020 collection, which is made in collaboration with the Amy Winehouse Foundation, a charity set up in memory of late singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse that works against drug and alcohol misuse in youth. “2020 marks 10 years of collaboration with the Amy Winehouse Foundation. With reference to Amy’s very first designs for Fred Perry, each piece is rooted in the singer’s signature detailing which includes pin-up silhouettes, a long button placket, turn up cuffs and embroidered love hearts — a reference to her distinctive tattoos,” says Richard Gilmore, managing director, Fred Perry.

Their original Fred Perry shirt however, hasn’t once changed in the 70 years of its existence. Calling the shirt “a true piece of subcultural uniform”, Gilmore talks about the idea of the brand as symbolised by this shirt: it takes the viewer “from sportswear to streetwear”.

“What inspired Fred also inspired a generation of tennis players. And then inspired a generation of rebels, musicians, film-makers and full-circle back to sports stars,” he adds.

The Delhi store hopes to “become a part of the nieghbourhood”, engaging with emerging artists from the city. Gilmore stresses focus also on a marketing brief — this opening up of the store will be “a catalyst for a new generation of Fred Perry advocates,” he adds.

In the 1960s, Fred Perry was a brand that mod culture in Britain embraced. Till 2009, tennis player Andy Murray sported Fred Perry kits. The brand’s consistent presence with various subcultures and sporting icons through British history is clear.

In India, they will stock track jackets, T-shirts and T-shirt dresses, caps, shoes, bags, belts, and more.

Fred Perry Delhi, DLF Promenade Mall, No. 3 Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj