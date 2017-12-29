Five trends we hope won’t make it to 2018

Like last year’s resolutions, new diet fads and bad news, there are five trends that we would like to ditch, just in time for the new year. We’ve worn these trends, and even watched other people do it, but be honest - if you see another cold-shoulder sari blouse or a monotone jumpsuit, wouldn’t you roll your eyes? To make it easy, we’ve narrowed down five trends to be killed this year. It’s time for a fresh start.

Cold shoulder

If there’s one term that defines the cold-shoulder trend, it’s ‘over-used’. Spotted on everything from sari blouses to dresses and sweaters, no item of clothing on the shoulders has been spared. While its bolder cousin, the off-shoulder, seems to have found evergreen acceptance, it’s time this got the boot. The trend, which shows off the roundest part of the tricep, started off as part of the cut-out trend, but seems to have gone overboard with it now being referred to as ‘sleeve-holes’. “The look has been used and abused in multiple styles and it’s already been maximised. Carrying it forward to 2018 would definitely be a big no,” agrees designer Arpita Mehta, who does ethnic and fusion wear. We’re hoping for a new year where shoulders are either fully covered, or proudly shown off - what about you?

Fanny packs

When the luxury industry backs a trend, along with fashion blogging elite and then you’re favourite teen pop star joins in, it’s hard to have perspective. This is what has happened with the fanny pack. Let’s all blame Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for sparking off the resurgence with his throwback picture, but when Gucci is out with a belt bag in sumptuous red matelassé leather, it’s hard to mock. We feel you! But it’s also time to stop walking around with your essentials around your waist. For those like Pattnaik though, it’s the convenience it offers that’s hard to resist, but she recommends choosing one in handloom or tribal fabrics, if you must have one for style.

Alternative saris

2017 was a year when the sari stayed strong - but reinvention cost it much of its intrinsic beauty. The six yard drape has been through a lot this year. Masaba fused it with a pair of culottes for one, added an armhole to another and made a third entirely in denim. Anavila hitched hers up over a pair of brogues and Payal Khandwala cut hers straight in half to create the little sari. And don’t even get us started on the sari gown hybrid that seems to have caught the fancy of a lot of brides. We appreciate the creativity here, but for 2018 we’d like to go back to the plain old drape. “Let’s celebrate the sari in its original form - it’s perfect and needs no reinvention,” affirms stylist Ami Patel.

‘90s glam chokers

Bipasha Basu in a customised choker

We thought we were done with them in the late ‘90s but the black elastic choker is rearing its head again. A favourite of Coachella-goers and pop-stars, the fitted neck accessory came back this year, but having been appropriated by everyone from soccer moms to high-schoolers, it did lose much of the edginess it used to stand for. We may have let it slide in 2017 (looking at you, Kendall Jenner) but if there’s one resolution we mean to keep, it is to stuff the black choker to the back of the closet where it belongs - with hair crimps and coloured barrettes. Patel sums it up best when she says, “Chokers, for me, are dead.” Amen, sister.

Jumpsuits

We’ve watched the jumpsuit go from bell-bottomed to skin-fit (hello, bodysuits) monotone to prints, and even make it to bridal wear and office-friendly ones, but what really did it in was the male romper — the RompHim. Sometimes a trend is no longer a choice but a compulsion because everyone is wearing it, muses stylist Indrakshi Pattnaik, and we agree. Peak jumpsuit has been achieved, and we think it’s time to retire the glorified onesie — but one can only hope. According to Mehta, jumpsuits will always have a small space reserved for them in every trend, so we are bound to see a version of it in 2018. Fingers crossed, we say.