Indian denim brands to know

11.11: “India produces a billion metres of denim, but there is nothing Indian about it,” co-founder Shani Himanshu shares. Of his collaboration with Arvind Mills (now Arvind Ltd) he says, “We had to reengineer the handloom so that it could construct denim,” adding that they “brought in the idea of ‘seed to stitch’.” Sourced from Khamir, the cotton is spun in Gujarat and dyed in Auroville before it is hand-woven and stitched by an artisan. A pair of 11.11 khadi-denim jeans retails for ₹30,000. Details: 11-11.in
bhane: this Delhi-based logoless label produces denims in a variety of shades and cuts, specialising in chic streetwear. Prices start at approximately ₹1,850.
Bombay Shirt Company: Lightweight denim in different shades and washes are used to make shirts, collars, cuffs and contrast plackets, favouring silky sateens and stretchy modals. The denim collection starts at approximately ₹2,290. Details: bombayshirts.com
Kanika Goyal: With her bold aesthetic, Goyal enlivens denim, favouring asymmetric silhouettes and colour blocking. Prices start at approximately ₹12,000. Details: kanikagoyallabel.com
Korra: Also co-founded by Shani Himanshu, this label places sustainability at the fore. A single tailor creates each pair of jeans from start to finish, and you will find his name scrawled on the label. Priced at approximately ₹2,900. Details: korra.in
Rajesh Pratap Singh: This leading designer fuses traditional teachings like block-printing with more new-age weaves that use stainless steel and paper. Prices start at approximately ₹14,500. Details: rajeshpratapsingh.com
