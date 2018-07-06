Indian denim brands to know

11.11: “India produces a billion metres of denim, but there is nothing Indian about it,” co-founder Shani Himanshu shares. Of his collaboration with Arvind Mills (now Arvind Ltd) he says, “We had to reengineer the handloom so that it could construct denim,” adding that they “brought in the idea of ‘seed to stitch’.” Sourced from Khamir, the cotton is spun in Gujarat and dyed in Auroville before it is hand-woven and stitched by an artisan. A pair of 11.11 khadi-denim jeans retails for ₹30,000. Details: 11-11.in Photo: Special Arrangement