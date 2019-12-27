Fashion trends to trash in 2020

The former Editorial Director of L’Officiel India lets us in on fashion trends to ditch in the new decade:

Fashion diet: People love to say they wear or make sustainable fashion, but often it is a marketing gimmick. Enough already with the ‘buy less, live more’ dictum. It works if you want to wear just a pair of jeans all the time, not if you are a working person with multiple wardrobe requirements. Cold winters, for instance, call for more than one jacket. That said, fashion has to be realistic, and designers who talk about fair wages should be aware of their artisans’ lifestyles and how it can be sustained.

Unhealthy fat: I am not in favour of romanticising unhealthy fat in the name of body celebration. I think we must encourage people to have an educated view of their body fat. You cannot support child or adult obesity and say it is body positivity. It is not. Celebrate curves, not fat. Fat can cause many physical problems, from joint aches to heart problems and other health issues.

Cold-shoulder: I cannot see another cold-shoulder. It just doesn’t work with most of our body types. Not even when you add straps, ruffles and festive necklines!

Stiletto manicure: The ridiculous stiletto manicure, where you have one part nail and one part lethal weapon, must go. It is very trashy.

Thong wedge: It doesn’t work with either Indian wear or western. And I see women limping in them, so what purpose do they serve? Certainly not comfort.