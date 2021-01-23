Falguni and Shane Peacock collaborate with Cocoon Fine Rugs for their first venture into home decor

23 January 2021 10:40 IST

The Meraki collection transfers their edgy aesthetic on to seven limited-edition, hand-spun wool and silk carpets

Falguni Shane Peacock, the designer duo who celebrities swear by — be it for their dramatic feathered lehengas or ruffled mini dresses (sported recently by new mum Anushka Sharma) — is venturing into home décor. “It was always on our vision board,” says Falguni, of their collaboration with Cocoon Fine Rugs, adding, “We had to be a part of everyone’s homes.”

The husband and wife are the latest to join the growing ranks of fashion designers who’ve ventured into the interior space because of the lockdown and the extra time it freed up. The collection transfers their edgy aesthetic on to seven limited-edition, hand-spun wool and silk carpets. The name Meraki (a Greek word that means putting your soul into your work) came from the Peacocks putting their “time, effort and heart” into the project. And the theme of love runs through the line — with pieces called ‘Love you to the moon’, ‘Never letting you go’, and ‘Give your heart and soul to me’.

“Since 100% of ourselves has gone into it, we thought we would go with that whole feeling of love,” says Falguni, while Shane adds, “We added the love because when you’re taking something into your house, you [want] it to have special meaning. If I say [a carpet is called] ‘Forever in love,’ it brings new dimensions, building positivity in your place.”

Advertising

Advertising

Were they inspired by anything in particular? No, they say. “We thought of it like, ‘If I had to put it in my house, how would it look?’” The pandemic had seen the couple filling their home with plants and vibrant flowers, so blooms on a rug was a given. Another has a military design, which takes off from “the first show we did at the New York Fashion Week. That’s a very special place for us”. The one called ‘I’ll meet you where the sun meets the moon’ has the letters FSP creatively camouflaged in the rug. “It starts off from the ends on the broader side and narrows to a point, intersecting and interlinking in the centre. It denotes the day and night, and meeting at a place where the sun meets the moon.”

The rug ‘Love you to the moon’ catches my eye. It features the text ‘Love you to the moon &’, with the word ‘back’ missing. Is there a story behind the choice? “It can be ‘moon and’ anything; we kept it open-ended. The person who is buying it can add their own meaning to it and have their own interpretation,” says Shane.

Homes, the Peacock way

Meanwhile, for Ayush Choudhary, founder of Cocoon Fine Rugs — which has previously collaborated with designers such as JJ Valaya and Varun Bahl — working with Falguni and Shane meant adding a young, cool vibe to the brand. “Among contemporary Indian fashion designers, we love their work and relate to their aesthetic; it is so cutting-edge,” he says, adding that the process was quite organic. “They were planning an entry into the home segment, so when we reached out it just sort of fell into place.”

And rugs are just the first step. By the end of March, Shane says they “are looking to launch small collections in the home décor space: bedspreads, cushions, rugs, wallpaper, and candles”. Expect more ‘love’ in 2021.

The Meraki collection costs between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹3.5 lakh. It is available at Cocoon stores and, in two weeks, on cocooncarpets.com