Faberge is now in India

From fleeing France in the 19th century to becoming the House of Fabergé and jewellers to the Russian crown, and then to its downfall with the rise of communism, the brand and the family have seen troughs and crests. Today, they’re owned by Gemsfield, and are launching in India with watches, through an exclusive tie-up with Diacolor that will see a shop-in-shop model in Delhi and Mumbai.

Rishabh Tongya, the Creative Director at Diacolor does say his brand is talking to Faberge “to launch the entire collection over the next couple of years, so we start with jewellery watches, followed by jewellery and then the imperial eggs,” but for the time being, the complete watch collection will be available. Here, Antony Londsay, MD, Faberge tells us what to expect from the brand known for its detailed jewelled eggs that were commissioned by the Tsar, and always held a surprise (like the one that opened to reveal a palace).

How would you sell Fabergé in a new India?

We are immensely proud of our rich, illustrious heritage and we often draw inspiration from our gloried past, but we do so in a modern, contemporary way. We are always using the phrase, ‘What would Peter Carl Fabergé, our company founder, do if he was alive today’ — as he was very much a pioneer of his time.

The men’s Vissionnaire DTZ 18k White Gold timepiece | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

What would you recommend a first-time buyer begin with?

This depends on individual tastes. For horology connoisseurs, I highly recommend our men’s Vissionnaire DTZ 18k White Gold timepiece, featuring a self-winding movement designed exclusively for Fabergé by Agenhor Manufacture. The model adopts a logical and intuitive method of displaying two time zones simultaneously, perfectly suited to the lifestyle of those who need to keep track of the time in a second, distant location. For women, our award winning Compliquée Peacock in 18k White Gold set with rubies and diamonds is the perfect choice, winning the prestigious 2015 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) , the Swiss watchmaking industry’s highest honour.

How would you describe the Fabergé signature when it comes to timepieces?

Well our creations always have special elements of discovery and surprise, which Fabergé is synonymous for. We work with the finest watchmakers in Switzerland to develop unique designs and movements, fusing new techniques with traditional elements to create pieces that are contemporary yet timeless.

At Diacolor, DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj, Delhi; Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai; upward of ₹7,50,000