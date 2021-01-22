Experimental pret from Gulabo by Abu Sandeep

With their latest, The Love Collection, this pret label is using data and analytics to give customers what they want

Well before the pandemic, in 2018, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla launched a pret line called Gulabo by Abu Sandeep. Fast forward to 2021, and the brand has kept up with the times, says CEO of the brand, Saudamini Mattu. “We went online this year and are focussing our energies on this space. It has made us accessible to a different audience, both nationally and internationally,” she explains, adding that this was always the way forward for an RTW line, and it has helped them learn more about customer preference.

These learnings are reflected in their latest, The Love Collection, which highlights the emotion as “the ultimate celebration”. The subject has been a popular post-pandemic theme, with Gaurav Gupta’s ‘Name is Love’ at India Couture Week 2020, Antar Agni’s ‘Restore Love’ repairing service, and Anita Dongre’s ‘Love Song’ bridal line. You’ll find the word emblazoned on shirts, stoles, saris, dresses and more in Gulabo’s line. Dark and light gold gota applique is the technique of choice this time around, and the easy silhouettes also feature detailing and original design.

Rhea Kapoor in the Love collection by Gulabo by Abu Sandeep

While RTW is a staple in any wardrobe, the goods must carry themselves, especially in a crowded add-to-cart market, asserts Mattu. Labels like Shantanu and Nikhil, AK-OK from Anamika Khanna, and even Amazon’s multi-designer venture, River, popped up during the pandemic as well. “Logistics and tech analytics, the non-glamorous parts of the business, make up a large part of the infrastructure to successfully run an online venture. Customers need prompt service, whether online or offline. And clear communication, be it in terms of imagery or after sales service is very important,” she says. Their diffusion line, Asal, and menswear, Mard, will also have new collections, a broader range and e-commerce later this year, we’re told.

Saudamini Mattu, CEO, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

The first brand from the AJSK stable to retail separates, they have found that post-pandemic these are a firm favourite with a growing audience. Mattu says their data shows that “the customer is in the mood to experiment. They are reimagining their wardrobes and looking to wear the classic differently. So, we’re giving them choices like a classic Abu Sandeep gota kurta, as well as tiered gharara pants or a ruffle gota shirt, all of which can be styled as per their preference”.

From the Love collection by Gulabo by Abu Sandeep

However, she does not see these innovations eating into their couture offerings. “Pret will always have a much larger audience, while couture has its own dedicated one. Each is irreplaceable,” she concludes.