Embrace the micro-mini

This Y2K-inspired trend is spreading and being picked up by both fashion houses and movie stars

Nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars 2022, Nicole Kidman was recently featured in Vanity Fair magazine wearing an itsy-bitsy, pleated Miu Miu micro-mini and a matching bralette. There was talk online of excessive airbrushing but what it also did was cement the comeback of the micro mini. It started with Miuccia Prada putting it on the map at her Miu Miu show again this season at the label’s AW 22 outing. The designer toyed with a tennis skirt version, styling it with preppy polo tees, socks and ballet flats. That the shorter variation of the khaki miniskirt is $950 (a little over Rs 72,000) is an indication that this trend means business. Since its runway debut, the craze for miniskirts has hit a three-year high, according to London-based shopping platform, Lyst. Decidedly low-waist with an unmistakable Y2K touch - flashing knickers and midriff – the mini’s various interpretations were also seen at Hermès, Courrèges, Chanel and Coperni at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week. Some of them even come with a dangerously thigh slit.

Nicole Kidman on a magazine cover

Adding blazers and tees

Back home, movie stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Alaya F have been spotted in minis of various hemlines, both on promotional tours and on holiday. Designer Nikhil Thampi’s latest collection designed for Crimsoune Club is not short on this summer essential. “With the world being uncertain about the future, the safest one feels is in the state of nostalgia and hence we see the return of retro styles re-packaged for modern times,” he says. He brings back the minis, polkas, and long straight pants, but with “a modern-day safari as the overarching theme”. Thampi has some styling tips too. “Team it with a basic T-shirt or layer it with an oversized T-shirt. According to me, a blazer can elevate your minis and give you a statement look while a crop top or bracelet can turn your minis into a casual-chic fashion choice,” he adds.

Ananya Panday

Dressing for oneself

In addition to body positivity messaging the style is also seeing takers for its carefree and fierce spirit. “One of the concerns I’ve noticed with this new wave of appreciation of miniskirts is that it might promote the notion of skinny legs and flat stomachs. This could be tackled by layering pieces on dresses, oversized shirts, or even jeans (just like we did with the corset trend),” says Nishika Bhagat, co-founder of RTW brand, Osé Studios. And how is this new and improved mini – welcome after two years of sweat sets - different from what we had in the past? “In the early 2000s, this trend was more about sex appeal and feminism and in this era, it is about dressing for oneself, and for the female gaze. Miu Miu achieved this by pairing the miniskirt with boyish silhouettes, like cotton shirts and blazers rather than body-hugging tank tops and halter tops,” adds Bhagat.

(L-R) Eshaa Amiin, Nikhil Thampi and Akanksha Redhu

Stylist Eshaa Amiin sees the Miu Miu skirt as a refreshing change from the high-waist bottoms - pants and skirts we’ve been seeing over the past few seasons. “What I love about this is that across the hip bone you have these belt loops and the khaki pockets are longer than the length of the skirt. You could team it with a shirt, cropped cardigan or a varsity jacket. It’s a versatile piece to have in your closet,” she asserts. Versatile, yes, but what about the mini’s practicality? Fashion blogger Akanksha Redhu says, “I honestly don’t know how viable it is to wear something like this in New Delhi if I am being honest, but yes being a woman, if you’re comfortable wearing it, then styling it with an oversized tee could be cool.”