Diwali ready: the jacket

13 November 2020 15:20 IST

If you want to make one wardrobe investment that lasts through 2021, this is it

Now that Zoom celebrations are par for the course, all the festive garments from 2020 will definitely see another outing in the coming year. And jackets have been getting a lot of attention for their versatility. From the runway (Suket Dhir’s brocade blazers) to retail (W’s bomber jackets) there is something for every budget. Here are our craft-forward picks.

Advertising

Advertising