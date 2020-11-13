Fashion

Diwali ready: the jacket

Susanna Myrtle Lazarus 13 November 2020 15:20 IST
Updated: 13 November 2020 15:20 IST
Good Earth Marrakech Adil Jacket : This patchwork cotton number for men — which can be paired with both kurtas and shirts — comes with a geometric black Ajrakh hand-block printed pattern and a striped cotton-silk lining. ₹28,000 on goodearth.in
Eka Printed jacket : How about a relaxed pastel jacket with a tie-up belt interspersed with stripes and nostalgic floral prints? Dress this pink number up or down depending on the occasion. ₹15,500 on ogaan.com
péro Sequin Jacket: Bring the bling to your festive gathering with a handwoven merino checkered piece, featuring blue, red and maroon sequinned squares. ₹1.75 lakh on ogaan.com
Suket Dhir Rana Blazer : Showcased as part of Lakme Fashion Week last month, this silk brocade number features quirky animal prints (spot the monkey with a fanny pack or a cow on skates) on a classic blazer. ₹48,650 on suketdhir.com
Torani Neetu Bomber Jacket : A contemporary silhouette and floral patterns get a festive nod with a mint palette on silk velvet fabric. Also available in a maroon colourway. ₹19,500 on torani.in

If you want to make one wardrobe investment that lasts through 2021, this is it

Now that Zoom celebrations are par for the course, all the festive garments from 2020 will definitely see another outing in the coming year. And jackets have been getting a lot of attention for their versatility. From the runway (Suket Dhir’s brocade blazers) to retail (W’s bomber jackets) there is something for every budget. Here are our craft-forward picks.

